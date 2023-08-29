Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Aug 25-27) Total gross to date Week 1. Barbie (Warner Bros) £1.9m £89.6m 6 2. Oppenheimer (Universal) £1.6m £53.7m 6 3. Meg 2: The Trench (Warner Bros) £776,085 £11.5m 4 4. Blue Beetle (Warner Bros) £767,682 £3.1m 2 5. Andre Rieu’s 2023 Maastricht Concert: Love Is All Around (Piece of Magic) £350,184 £770,000 1

Scrapper, the debut feature from 2020 Screen Star of Tomorrow Charlotte Regan, made a strong start at the UK-Ireland box office, recording the best location average of any new title this weekend (August 25-27).

The film, about a young girl living alone who is forced to confront reality when her estranged father returns, took £98,847 from 95 sites, for a £1,040 site average.

Including previews and screenings on Monday (August 28), the film has amassed a total of £231,000 to date. It represents a strong result for an independent title, which is released by Picturehouse Entertainment.

Barbie held the top spot for a sixth weekend in succession for Warner Bros, adding £1.9m to reach £89.6m. It has overtaken 2019’s Avengers: Endgame (£88.7m) to become the seventh highest-grossing film of all time in the territory and will next have the £94m of 2009’s Avatar in in its sights for sixth place. A drop of 28% was Barbie’s best hold for several sessions.

Having claimed the global chart crown this weekend, Oppenheimer is hot on the heels of Barbie for the number one UK-Ireland spot. The Universal blockbuster added £1.6m with a drop of 18.1%. It has held better than Barbie for every one of the five holdover weekends to date, and should overtake it on a weekend-by-weekend basis within a fortnight.

Oppenheimer is up to £53.7m in total and looks set to overtake the £56.8m of 2017’s Dunkirk to become Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film in the territory.

Meg 2: The Trench is swimming along nicely for Warner Bros, adding £776,085 – a fall of just 19.9% – to reach £11.5m. A strong tail could see it catch the £15.9m of the 2018 first film.

Warner Bros’ stablemate Blue Beetle did not hold quite as well, dropping 36% across its second session with £767,682. The superhero adventure has almost £3.1m to date.

Event cinema release Andre Rieu’s 2023 Maastricht Concert: Love Is All Around scored enough to break into the top five across the weekend. The latest film from the reliably popular concert violinist took £350,184 on its Saturday August 26 release day. Distributor Piece of Magic Entertainment is predicting a £770,000 weekend total once all figures are in.

Mayhem continues

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem leads Paramount’s slate, adding £478,000 on its fourth weekend – a solid 19% drop – to reach an £8.2m cume.

Haunted Mansion added £379,000 on its third weekend for Disney, and is up to £3.3m total.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One dropped just 6% on its seventh session, adding £372,000 to reach £25.7m, extending the record for highest-grossing Mission: Impossible title in the UK and Ireland for Paramount.

Universal’s Strays held on to a place in the top 10 on its second weekend, falling 35.7%, with £327,189 contributing to a £1.4m total.

Also for Universal, comedy-horror The Blackening opened outside the top 10, bringing in £244,657 from 365 sites at a £682 average. Including previews and Monday’s screenings, the US title has £430,932.

Moviegoers Entertainment’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani scored a strong £160,281 on its fifth weekend. It now has more than £2m in total, and will enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time in the territory today.

Disney’s Searchlight Pictures comedy Theater Camp started with a flat £127,000 from 352 sites, at a £361 location average. Including previews and Monday’s screenings, the film has £186,000.

Horror Talk To Me is proving an extended success for Altitude, adding £115,000 on its fifth weekend with £2.3m in total.

Vertigo Releasing opened The Dive to £49,579 from 190 sites at a £261 average across the weekend. Including previews and Monday, the film has £82,289.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny remains in cinemas after nine weekends for Disney, adding £52,000 – a fall of just 3.7% – to reach £20.2m total.

Louis Garrel’s The Innocent opened to £21,363 from 42 sites for MetFilm and has taken £32,029 to date.

The Red Shoes: The Next Step started with £1,461 from 35 sites for Miracle/Dazzler.