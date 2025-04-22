UK-Ireland top five, Apr 18-20, 2025 Rank Film (origin) Distributor Apr 18-20 gross Total Week 1 A Minecraft Movie (US) Warner Bros £5.3m £47.4m 3 2 Sinners (US)

Warner Bros £2.4m £3.3m 1 3 The Amateur (US)

Disney £903,139 £3.3m 2 4 The Penguin Lessons (UK-US-Sp) Lionsgate £772,196 £1.4m 1 5 Warfare (US-UK) A24 £637,810 TBC 1

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners started with a healthy £2.4m at the UK-Ireland box office, as A Minecraft Movie held top spot for a Warner Bros one-two.

A Minecraft Movie added £5.3m on its third weekend from Friday 18-Sunday 20 – a drop of 27%. Including takings on the Monday, April 21 Bank Holiday, the videogame adaptation is up to £47.4m, and has overtaken the £46.3m of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy to become the highest-grossing 2025 release to date.

Minecraft should now catch the £54.9m of 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the highest-grossing videogame adaptation ever at the UK-Ireland box office; and is at 62nd in the all-time chart, ahead of Minions: The Rise Of Gru (£47m) and Harry Potter & The Prisoner Of Azkaban (£46.3m).

Sinners opened to £2.4m from 609 sites, at a £3,981 average; and has £3.3m through Monday. That marks a decent total for an original film; Coogler and lead actor Michael B. Jordan’s previous collaborations including Black Panther and Creed have had long tails, so Warner Bros will hope Sinners can push beyond the £10m mark across its run.

Disney thriller The Amateur starring Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne added £903,139 on its second weekend – a slim 18% drop. The film has £3.3m to date.

Peter Cattaneo’s The Penguin Lessons starring Steve Coogan and Jonathan Pryce started with £772,196 from 551 sites at a £1,919 average. Including previews and a strong Monday of over £300,000, the film has £1.4m in total.

A24’s Warfare started with £637,810, from 576 sites at a £1,307 average. The film had made £752,942 by Sunday, with final Monday figures still to come. It is down on the £1.6m opening of director Alex Garland’s Civil War from April last year; although up on the £315,950 opening of Garland’s film before that, Men, in June 2022.

Takings for the top five dropped a slim 2% on last time out to £10m. However, the figures are still up 24% on the equivalent weekend from last year; and with several new titles backing up Minecraft, April appears to be making up some of the ground lost during a slow March.

More to follow.