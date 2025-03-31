UK-Ireland top five Mar 28-30, 2025 Rank Film (origin) Distributor Mar 28-30 gross Total Week 1 Snow White (US) Disney £2m £6.8m 2 2 A Working Man (US-UK)

Warner Bros £658,134 £658,134 1 3 Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (UK-Fr-US)

Universal £561,120 £45.5m 7 4 Novocaine (US)

Paramount £442,000 £544,000 1 5 Black Bag (US)

Universal £421,458 £3.1m 3

Disney’s Snow White live-action remake topped the UK-Ireland box office for a second weekend, with A Working Man starring Jason Statham as the top new title.

Directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler, Snow White added just over £2m on its second session – a 48% drop that brought it to £6.8m. It is down on the £16.2m of 2023’s The Little Mermaid, the most recent Disney live action remake, at the same stage, although up on the pandemic-affected £4.5m of 2021’s Cruella at this point.

David Ayer’s action thriller A Working Man opened to £658,134 for Warner Bros, from 496 sites at a £1,327 site average. Statham stars as a construction worker who must return to his counter terrorism past to rescue a local girl.

Former number one Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is up to a sizeable £45.5m on its seventh weekend in cinemas. The Universal romantic comedy added £561,120 on its latest session – a slim 29% drop. It still has the £48.3m of 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby in its sights to become the franchise’s highest-grossing title, as well as the highest-grossing for producers Working Title Films.

Action comedy Novocaine started with £442,000 from 549 sites for Paramount, at an £805 site average with a few sites still to report. The film, starring Jack Quaid as a man incapable of feeling physical pain, has £544,000 including previews.

Steven Soderbergh thriller Black Bag dropped 43% on its third weekend in cinemas, with £421,458 bringing it to £3.1m for Universal.

Having increased slightly last time out, takings for the top five are now down to £4.1m - the lowest level since the end of September last year. The figures are also 48.3% down on the equivalent weekend from last year, with March having been a tough month after four consecutive months of year-on-year growth. With an April release slate without major blockbusters, cinemas may look to popular back catalogue offerings such as Babe (April 11) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith (April 25) to fill the gaps.

Captain America: Brave New World added £100,617 on its seventh weekend for Disney – a 56% drop that brought it to £17.9m. It is the 27th-highest-grossing of 35 Marvel Cinematic Universe films to date, overtaking 2018’s Ant-Man And The Wasp (£17.8m).

Disney CGI animation Mufasa: The Lion King added £27,075 on its 15th weekend in cinemas, and has £33.2m in total.

Further figures to come.