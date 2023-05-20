Spanish sales company Film Factory has boarded Laura Jou’s Free Fall, which is being produced by Juan Antonio Bayona and stars Belén Rueda.

Bayona, who directed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and The Impossible, is producing Free Fall alongside his regular producers Sandra Hermida and Belén Atienza at Suspense Entertainment, who are both behind Bayona’s upcoming The Society of Snow for Netflix. Free Fall is also co-produced by Oriol Maymó Corte at Confección de Películas.

Free Fall is Jou’s second feature after Life Without Sara Amat, which won plaudits from local reviewers.

Free Fall follows a strict and demanding national gymnastics coach who does not consider failure as an option. Unable to deal with her own painful personal experience, she transfers her frustration onto her own students.

Belén Rueda’s credits include Alejandro Amenábar’s Oscar-winner The Sea Inside

Film Factory is showing a promo of the film at the market. Universal Pictures International Spain will release the film in Spain this autumn.

The cast also includes Masha Netavrovana, Irene Escolar, Manuela Vallés and Ilay Kurelovic.