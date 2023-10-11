The Big Screen Awards can unveil the shortlists for best British film as well as the nominees for breakthrough British actor and filmmaker.

The nominees for British film, which will be decided by a public vote, include Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, Matthew Warchus’s Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical and Sam Mendes’ Empire Of Light.

Also among the nominees is Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun and Raine Allen-Miller’s Rye Lane – both of which are up for several other Big Screen awards as well as featuring on the breakthrough filmmaker and actor lists for Frankie Corio (Aftersun), and Rye Lane leads David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah.

Aimee Lou Wood and Archie Madekwe are also nominated as breakthrough British actors for their respective roles in Oliver Hermanus’ Living, which also makes the shortlist for best British film, and Gran Turismo.

Alongside Allen-Miller and Wells, the breakthrough filmmaker contenders also include Thomas Hardiman for Medusa Deluxe, Georgia Oakley for Blue Jean and Charlotte Regan for Scrapper. The latter is also nominated for best British film.

Several breakthrough nominees have previously been Screen Stars of Tomorrow including Jonsson (2023), Madekwe (2017), Allen-Miller (2021), Hardiman (2021) and Regan (2020).

The Breakthrough categories were introduced at last year’s Big Screen Awards with Honor Swinton Byrne taking the actor prize for The Souvenir: Part II and Philip Barantini winning the filmmaker category for Boiling Point.

The best British film and breakthrough actor and filmmaker shortlists were curated by Screen’s editors from the list of titles released theatrically in the UK during the Big Screen Awards eligibility period (Sept 1, 2022-Sept 8, 2023).

The best British film will be decided by public vote (click here to take part) while the breakthrough awards will be decided by a panel of industry judges. All winners will be announced at the Big Screen Awards ceremony on November 23 at The Brewery in London.

The event is sponsored by EIKON in association with the UKCA. For any queries about attending the event or becoming a sponsor, please contact bigscreenawards@screendaily.com.

The full line-up for the Big Screen Awards can be found here.

Best British Film

Aftersun

Dir. Charlotte Wells

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Dir. Martin McDonagh

Empire Of Light

Dir. Sam Mendes

Living

Dir. Oliver Hermanus

Nothing Compares

Dir. Kathryn Ferguson

Polite Society

Dir. Nida Manzoor

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Dir. Matthew Warchus

Rye Lane

Dir. Raine Allen-Miller

Scrapper

Dir. Charlotte Regan

The Wonder

Dir. Sebastian Lelio

Breakthrough British Actor

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

David Jonsson, Rye Lane

Aimee Lou Wood, Living

Archie Madekwe, Gran Turismo

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Breakthrough British Filmmaker

Raine Allen-Miller, Rye Lane

Thomas Hardiman, Medusa Deluxe

Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean

Charlotte Regan, Scrapper

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun