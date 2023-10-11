The Big Screen Awards can unveil the shortlists for best British film as well as the nominees for breakthrough British actor and filmmaker.
The nominees for British film, which will be decided by a public vote, include Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, Matthew Warchus’s Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical and Sam Mendes’ Empire Of Light.
Also among the nominees is Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun and Raine Allen-Miller’s Rye Lane – both of which are up for several other Big Screen awards as well as featuring on the breakthrough filmmaker and actor lists for Frankie Corio (Aftersun), and Rye Lane leads David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah.
Aimee Lou Wood and Archie Madekwe are also nominated as breakthrough British actors for their respective roles in Oliver Hermanus’ Living, which also makes the shortlist for best British film, and Gran Turismo.
Alongside Allen-Miller and Wells, the breakthrough filmmaker contenders also include Thomas Hardiman for Medusa Deluxe, Georgia Oakley for Blue Jean and Charlotte Regan for Scrapper. The latter is also nominated for best British film.
Several breakthrough nominees have previously been Screen Stars of Tomorrow including Jonsson (2023), Madekwe (2017), Allen-Miller (2021), Hardiman (2021) and Regan (2020).
The Breakthrough categories were introduced at last year’s Big Screen Awards with Honor Swinton Byrne taking the actor prize for The Souvenir: Part II and Philip Barantini winning the filmmaker category for Boiling Point.
The best British film and breakthrough actor and filmmaker shortlists were curated by Screen’s editors from the list of titles released theatrically in the UK during the Big Screen Awards eligibility period (Sept 1, 2022-Sept 8, 2023).
The best British film will be decided by public vote (click here to take part) while the breakthrough awards will be decided by a panel of industry judges. All winners will be announced at the Big Screen Awards ceremony on November 23 at The Brewery in London.
The event is sponsored by EIKON in association with the UKCA. For any queries about attending the event or becoming a sponsor, please contact bigscreenawards@screendaily.com.
The full line-up for the Big Screen Awards can be found here.
Best British Film
Aftersun
Dir. Charlotte Wells
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Dir. Martin McDonagh
Empire Of Light
Dir. Sam Mendes
Living
Dir. Oliver Hermanus
Nothing Compares
Dir. Kathryn Ferguson
Polite Society
Dir. Nida Manzoor
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Dir. Matthew Warchus
Rye Lane
Dir. Raine Allen-Miller
Scrapper
Dir. Charlotte Regan
The Wonder
Dir. Sebastian Lelio
Breakthrough British Actor
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
David Jonsson, Rye Lane
Aimee Lou Wood, Living
Archie Madekwe, Gran Turismo
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Breakthrough British Filmmaker
Raine Allen-Miller, Rye Lane
Thomas Hardiman, Medusa Deluxe
Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean
Charlotte Regan, Scrapper
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
No comments yet