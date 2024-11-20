The Pope’s Exorcist’s director Julius Avery has taken over directing duties on AGC Studios’ They Found Us, with production switching from Saudi Arabia to Australia and anticipated to start in the first half of 2025.

AGC Studios is financing and co-producing the project with Temple Hill Entertainment. Neill Blomkamp was previously set to direct the project. Joel Kinneman is no longer attached to star and casting is underway.

They Found Us is based on a screenplay by Moon Knight and Fantastic Four writer Jeremy Slater and follows a father and daughter who undertake a camping trip in the Utah wilderness to heal their broken relationship when they are attacked by a hostile extraterrestrial.

Producers are Godfrey and Marty Bowen for US-based Temple Hill Entertainment, the production house behind the Smile, Twilight, and Maze Runner franchises, and The Hate U Give.

AGC Studios founder Stuart Ford is on board as an executive producer along with Temple Hill’s John Fischer. AGC International handles international sales and jointly represents US rights with UTA Independent Film Group.