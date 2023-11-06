Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Nov 3-5) Total gross to date Week 1. Trolls Band Together (Universal) £1.8m £12.8m 3 2. Five Nights At Freddy’s (Universal) £1.4m £8.7m 2 3. Killers Of The Flower Moon (Paramount) £1.1m £7.8m 3 4. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Trafalgar) £970,488 £11.7m 4 5. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Paramount) £536,000 £7.2m 4

Trolls Band Together has usurped Universal stablemate Five Nights At Freddy’s to top the UK-Ireland box office; as Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex started with just over £100,000 for Mubi.

Trolls Band Together added £1.8m on its third weekend in cinemas – a 28% fall, that was enough to see it move up to the number one position. It has £12.8m in total – down on the £25m of 2016’s Trolls, but still a strong result for a post-pandemic release. A strong tail could see it challenge the £18.4m of 2023 genre comparison Elemental from Disney.

Five Nights At Freddy’s saw a sizeable 57% drop on its second weekend, with £1.4m across the weekend leaving it in second place for Universal. The videogame adaptation has £8.7m from two sessions.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon is playing well at UK-Ireland cinemas for Paramount, adding £1.1m on its third weekend – a drop of just 24.4%. It is up to almost £7.8m in total as Scorsese’s seventh-highest-grossing film of all time in the territory, and should overtake The Aviator’s £8.4m within the next week.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour continues to take excellent money for Trafalgar Releasing on its fourth weekend in cinemas. It added £970,488 on its fourth weekend – a drop of just 20.8% - and is up to £11.7m, extending its records as the highest-grossing event cinema release and concert film of all time.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie added £536,000 – a 24.4% drop – to reach £7.2m on its fourth weekend for Paramount.

Takings for the top five dropped a significant 36.3%, down to £5.9m – the lowest level since October 9. Disney’s The Marvels will send them in a positive direction next weekend; the question will be how big the boost is, in the context of the performance of recent Marvel titles.

Escaper to victory

The Great Escaper has found its audience for Warner Bros, falling just 11% on its fifth session in cinemas. The UK feature added £233,716, and is up to almost £4.5m.

Universal horror Exorcist: The Believer dropped 40% on its fifth session, with £215,354 taking it to £5.9m.

Emma Seligman’s high school comedy Bottoms started with £206,388 for Warner Bros, from 405 sites at a £510 site average. Including previews, the film has £225,227.

The Creator leads the way for Disney on its sixth weekend in cinemas, dropping just 12% on last time with £163,132 taking it to a healthy £6.9m total.

Adam Deacon’s Sumotherhood added £147,000 – a 24.5% drop – on its fourth weekend in cinemas, and has £2.2m for Paramount, overtaking the £2.1m of 2011 first film Anuvahood.

Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting In Venice saw a 9% uptick across its eighth weekend, with £134,584 for Disney. With £9.6m so far, a few more successful weekends could see it top the £10m mark, which would represent an excellent total from a £2.2m opening weekend.

Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex opened to £101,630 from 150 sites for Mubi, at a £678 location average. Compared to recent UK independent debuts, it is up on the £98,847 from 95 sites of Scrapper (for which Walker was cinematographer); but down on the £176,320 from 109 sites of Mubi’s Aftersun from 2022. The Malia-set clubbing drama How To Have Sex has £133,751 including previews; with strong word-of-mouth, it could challenge the £500,000 total mark that Scrapper passed last month.

The Miracle Club added £100,150 – a 19.7% drop – on its fourth weekend for Lionsgate, taking it to a £1.5m total.

Lionsgate’s Saw X added £84,869 on its sixth session, and is now at £5.9m, as the seventh-highest-grossing of 10 Saw films to date; it will be a big ask to catch the £6.4m of 2008’s Saw V.

Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel opened to £74,952 for Universal at a moderate £307 site average. Including previews the film has £78,469.

Past Lives is proving a hit for Studiocanal, still the distributor’s lead title after nine weekends in cinemas. It fell just 13.3% on last time, adding £33,345 to reach a £2.8m total.

Sky Cinema’s Samuel Beckett biopic Dance First, released by Studiocanal, started with £27,701 from 77 sites at a £360 average.

Signature Entertainment has scored a seventh weekend in the top 20 for independent animation The Canterville Ghost. The film, which has Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and Imelda Staunton among its voice cast, added £25,329 – a fall of just 10% - and is up to £589,127.

Russian family animation How To Save The Immortal added £23,572 on its second weekend for Miracle/Dazzler, and has £104,630 in total.

Still in cinemas after 14 weekends, Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem added £18,000 to reach almost £10.2m.

Liam Neeson action title Retribution added £17,630 on its second weekend for Studiocanal, and is up to £66,786 in total.

Tim Mielants’ romance Nobody Has To Know opened to £6,877 at a £125 site average through Parkland Entertainment. The film has £10,004 including previews.

Margo Harkin’s documentary Stolen opened to £5,396 from eight sites at a £675 location average. Including previews, the film has £7,954 for Wildcard Distribution.

Cat Person has withdrawn its claws on its second weekend, dropping 88.3% with £5,254 taking it to £128,218 total.

Curzon’s Berlinale Golden Bear-winning documentary On The Adamant opened to £3,166 from 15 sites, and has £6,390 including previews.

A BFI Distribution re-release of Horace Ove’s Pressure took £3,111 from five sites, with £4,766 including previews; figures from its BFI London Film Festival screening are still to come.

Trinity Film’s Hong Kong horror It Remains opened to £2,518, with £4,318 including previews.

Independent UK comedy The Bystanders took £1,709 from one site at the weekend, with £2,608 including previews for Screenbound.

In event cinema, Seventh Art’s Exhibition On Screen: Klimt & The Kiss brought in £51,585 on its Monday October 30 release day. It has £98,069 in total, with screenings booked across the coming weeks.