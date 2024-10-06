Chinese drama series Blossoms Shanghai scooped two top prizes at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards in Busan tonight (October 6).

The series, which marks the first foray into TV for auteur director Wong Kar-wai, won the best creative award for “the most outstanding work” as well as the best lead actor (male) prize for Hu Ge, who plays a self-made millionaire in 1990s Shanghai. The series was released on China’s Tencent Video streaming platform.

Further top prizes went to Coupang Play’s South Korean series Boyhood, which won best OTT original, and Taiwanese actress Ariel Lin for her performance in PTS Taiwan’s drama Imperfect Us.

The 6th edition of the awards took place in the midst of the ongoing Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and was hosted under the futuristic illuminated roof of Busan Cinema Center in South Korea.

It was a strong night for Netflix, with four of the streaming platform’s original series rewarded.

Best director went to Kamila Andini and Ifa Isfansyah for Netflix Indonesia series Cigarette Girl, the streamer’s first period drama in the country. South Korean black comedy Mask Girl saw Ahn Jaehong win best supporting actor (male) while co-star Yeom Hye-ran won best supporting actor (female).

Further winners for Netflix South Korea was Kim Yo-han, who won joint best newcomer actor (male) A Killer Paradox for thriller series A Killer Paradox; and Parasyte: The Grey, the horror series directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Train To Busan), which took home best visual effects.

After sweeping last year’s awards, Disney+ secured one prize with The Tyrant, whose co-lead Jo Yoonsu picked up a rising star award. Two other rising star awards went to Hong Kong’s Anson Kong for Warriors Within 2 and Japan’s Miyoshi Ayaka for Globe-Trotter Travel Guidebook.

South Korea led the winners, taking home 11 awards, followed by Japan with three.

Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards: 2024 winners

Best Creative: Blossoms Shanghai

Best OTT Original: Boyhood

Best Asian Contents: 1286

Best Reality and Variety: 2 Faces

Best Reality and Variety: Jinny’s Kitchen 2

Best Director: Kamila Andini, Ifa Isfansyah, Cigarette Girl

Best Writer: Ju Hwa-mi, The Atypical Family

Best Lead Actor(Male): Hu Ge, Blossoms Shanghai

Best Lead Actor (Female): Ariel Lin, Imperfect Us

Best Supporting Actor(Male): Ahn Jaehong, Mask Girl

Best Supporting Actor(Female): Yeom Hye-ran, Mask Girl

Best Newcomer Actor(Male): Chae Jong-hyeop, Eye Love You / Kim Yo-han, A Killer Paradox

Best Newcomer Actor(Female): Nimura Sawa, Shut Up

Best Visual Effects: Parasyte: The Grey

Best Original Song: Learn to Live Again - Tanya Chua, Imperfect Us

Creative Beyond Border: Shaman: Whispers From The Dead

New Technology: KOCOWA

Rising Star of the Year

Anson Kong, Warriors Within 2

Jo Yoonsu, The Tyrant

Miyoshi Ayaka, Globe-Trotter Travel Guidebook

People’s Choice Award: Byeon Woo-seok, Lovely Runner / Kim Hyeyoon, Lovely Runner