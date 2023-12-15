Director Abdulelah Alqurashi sat down with Screen International to discuss Alhamour H.A., which is Saudi Arabia’s entry for the Oscars’ international feature category.

The country’s seventh Oscars submission is inspired by a true story of a security guard who made billions convincing people into dubious investments. The comedy thriller screened at Malmo Arab Film Festival. Making up the cast is Khaled Yaslam, Fatima AlBanawi, Fahad Alqahtani and Ali Alsharif.

The above interview was moderated by Screen contributing editor Mark Salisbury.