Karlovy Vary reveals festival, industry winners

Czech title Little Crusader takes Crystal Globe; works in progress winners revealed.

The 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (June 20 - July 8) closed last night with a packed awards ceremony, whose winners included Czech movie Little Crusader, UK director Ken Loach and US stars Jeremy Renner and Uma Thurman.

According to organisers, the festival was attended by 13, 734 accredited visitors. Of that number 11, 554 had festival passes, 398 were filmmakers, 1,165 film professionals, and 617 journalists.

There were a total of 505 film screenings and a total of 140 067 tickets were sold. A total of 207 films were shown: 179 feature films (144 full-length and 35 short) and 28 documentary films.

23 films received their world premiere, while 18 had their international premiere and 13 their European premiere. 183 screenings were personally presented by delegations of filmmakers. 96 Press & Industry screenings were held.

According to a festival release, 1,248 film buyers, sellers, distributors, film festival programmers, representatives of film institutions, and other industry professionals were accredited for the festival.

547 accredited film professionals came to the festival from abroad. 213 film buyers and distributors and 222 festival programmers chose from the new films and Works in Progress.

The 53rd Karlovy Vary IFF will be held from June 29 to 7 July 2018.

Full list of winners

GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE (25 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.

Little Crusader / Křižáček

Directed by: Václav Kadrnka

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Italy, 2017

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (15 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.

Men Don’t Cry / Muškarci ne plaču

Directed by: Alen Drljević

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany, 2017

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD

Peter Bebjak for the film The Line / Čiara

Slovak Republic, Ukraine, 2017

BEST ACTRESS AWARD

Jowita Budnik and Eliane Umuhire ex-aequo for their roles in the film Birds Are Singing in Kigali / Ptaki śpiewają w Kigali

Directed by: Joanna Kos-Krauze, Krzysztof Krauze

Poland, 2017

BEST ACTOR AWARD

Alexander Yatsenko for his role in the film Arrhythmia / Aritmiya

Directed by: Boris Khlebnikov

Russia, Finland, Germany, 2017

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

For the best First Feature Film

Keep the Change

Directed by: Rachel Israel

USA, 2017

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

For the Best Newcomer

Voica Oltean, actress

Breaking News

Directed by: Iulia Rugină

Romania, 2017

EAST OF THE WEST – COMPETITION

EAST OF THE WEST GRAND PRIX (15 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.

How Viktor “the Garlic” Took Alexey “the Stud” to the Nursing Home / Kak Vitka Chesnok vez Lecha Shtyrya v dom invalidov

Directed by: Alexander Hant

Russia, 2017

East of the West Special Jury Prize (10 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.

Dede

Directed by: Mariam Khatchvani

Georgia, Qatar, Ireland, Netherlands, Croatia, 2017

DOCUMENTARY FILMS – COMPETITION

DOCUMENTARY FILMS JURY

Roberto Cueto, Spain

Anne Fabini, Germany

Pavla Janoušková Kubečková, Czech Republic

Grand Prix for Best Documentary Film (5 000 USD)

The financial award goes to the director of the award-winning film.

Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle / Muchos hijos, un mono y un castillo

Directed by: Gustavo Salmerón

Spain, 2017

Documentary Special Jury Prize

Atelier de conversation

Directed by: Bernhard Braunstein

Austria, France, Liechtenstein, 2017

Právo AUDIENCE AWARD

Wind River

Režie: Taylor Sheridan

USA, 2016



Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema

Ken Loach, United Kingdom

Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema

Paul Laverty, United Kingdom

Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema

James Newton Howard, USA

Festival President’s Award

Uma Thurman, USA

Festival President’s Award

Casey Affleck, USA

Festival President’s Award

Jeremy Renner, USA

Festival President’s Award for Contribution to Czech Cinematography

Václav Vorlíček, Czech Republic



NON-STATUTORY AWARDS

AWARD OF INTERNATIONAL FILM CRITICS (FIPRESCI)

Awarded by The International Federation of Film Critics(FIPRESCI).

Keep the Change

Directed by: Rachel Israel

USA, 2017

THE ECUMENICAL JURY AWARD

THE ECUMENICAL JURY

Ennio Terrasi Borghesan, Italy

Laura Lots, Switzerland

Petr Vacík, Czech Republic

The Cakemaker

Directed by: Ofir Raul Graizer

Israel, Germany, 2017

FEDEORA AWARD

Awarded by the Federation of Film Critics of Europe and the Mediterranean (FEDEORA) to the best film from the East of the West - Competition

Mariţa

Directed by: Cristi Iftime

Romania, 2017

Special Mention

Blue Silence

Directed by: Bülent Öztürk

Turkey, Belgium, 2017

EUROPA CINEMAS LABEL AWARD

For the best European film in the Official Selection - Competition and in the East of the West - Competition.

Men Don’t Cry / Muškarci ne plaču

Directed by: Alen Drljević

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany, 2017

THE WINNERS OF WORKS IN PROGRESS AWARD AND EURIMAGES LAB PROJECT AWARD @ KVIFF

At the 14th edition of Works in Progress @KVIFF, eight selected projects (plus one out of competition) were presented from a total of 77 submissions from Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, Turkey, Greece and post-Soviet territories.

The 2017 award, with a total value of EUR 100,000, includes post-production services at UPP and Soundsquare and a EUR 10,000 cash award from Barrandov Studio.

Censor / Cenzorka

80 min, Slovak Republic

Directed by: Peter Kerekes

Produced by: Peter Kerekes

Camera: Martin Kollár

Cast: Irina Alexandrovna, Jura Car, Ljubov Vassilina

EURIMAGES LAB PROJECT AWARD @ KVIFF

The Karlovy Vary IFF is one of four international festivals to present this award. The final eight projects were selected from 45 submitted projects from Eurimages countries that are currently in production or post-production, are being made outside the traditional filmmaking framework, and involve international co-operation. The best project receives an award of EUR 50,000.

The Stand-In / La Controfigurata

70 min, Italy, France, Morocco

Directed by: Rä di Martino

Scriptwriter: Rä di Martino

Producer: Marco Alessi

Camera: Gianclaudio Giacomini, Giulio Squillacciotti, Hasnae el Ouarga

Cast: Valeria Gollino, Filippo Timi, Corrado Sassi, Younes Bouad, Nadia Kounda, Nisrine Adam