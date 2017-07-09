Karlovy Vary reveals festival, industry winners
Czech title Little Crusader takes Crystal Globe; works in progress winners revealed.
The 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (June 20 - July 8) closed last night with a packed awards ceremony, whose winners included Czech movie Little Crusader, UK director Ken Loach and US stars Jeremy Renner and Uma Thurman.
Scroll down for full list of winners
According to organisers, the festival was attended by 13, 734 accredited visitors. Of that number 11, 554 had festival passes, 398 were filmmakers, 1,165 film professionals, and 617 journalists.
There were a total of 505 film screenings and a total of 140 067 tickets were sold. A total of 207 films were shown: 179 feature films (144 full-length and 35 short) and 28 documentary films.
23 films received their world premiere, while 18 had their international premiere and 13 their European premiere. 183 screenings were personally presented by delegations of filmmakers. 96 Press & Industry screenings were held.
According to a festival release, 1,248 film buyers, sellers, distributors, film festival programmers, representatives of film institutions, and other industry professionals were accredited for the festival.
547 accredited film professionals came to the festival from abroad. 213 film buyers and distributors and 222 festival programmers chose from the new films and Works in Progress.
The 53rd Karlovy Vary IFF will be held from June 29 to 7 July 2018.
Full list of winners
GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE (25 000 USD)
The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.
Little Crusader / Křižáček
Directed by: Václav Kadrnka
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Italy, 2017
SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (15 000 USD)
The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.
Men Don’t Cry / Muškarci ne plaču
Directed by: Alen Drljević
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany, 2017
BEST DIRECTOR AWARD
Peter Bebjak for the film The Line / Čiara
Slovak Republic, Ukraine, 2017
BEST ACTRESS AWARD
Jowita Budnik and Eliane Umuhire ex-aequo for their roles in the film Birds Are Singing in Kigali / Ptaki śpiewają w Kigali
Directed by: Joanna Kos-Krauze, Krzysztof Krauze
Poland, 2017
BEST ACTOR AWARD
Alexander Yatsenko for his role in the film Arrhythmia / Aritmiya
Directed by: Boris Khlebnikov
Russia, Finland, Germany, 2017
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
For the best First Feature Film
Keep the Change
Directed by: Rachel Israel
USA, 2017
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
For the Best Newcomer
Voica Oltean, actress
Breaking News
Directed by: Iulia Rugină
Romania, 2017
EAST OF THE WEST – COMPETITION
EAST OF THE WEST GRAND PRIX (15 000 USD)
The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.
How Viktor “the Garlic” Took Alexey “the Stud” to the Nursing Home / Kak Vitka Chesnok vez Lecha Shtyrya v dom invalidov
Directed by: Alexander Hant
Russia, 2017
East of the West Special Jury Prize (10 000 USD)
The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.
Dede
Directed by: Mariam Khatchvani
Georgia, Qatar, Ireland, Netherlands, Croatia, 2017
DOCUMENTARY FILMS – COMPETITION
DOCUMENTARY FILMS JURY
Roberto Cueto, Spain
Anne Fabini, Germany
Pavla Janoušková Kubečková, Czech Republic
Grand Prix for Best Documentary Film (5 000 USD)
The financial award goes to the director of the award-winning film.
Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle / Muchos hijos, un mono y un castillo
Directed by: Gustavo Salmerón
Spain, 2017
Documentary Special Jury Prize
Atelier de conversation
Directed by: Bernhard Braunstein
Austria, France, Liechtenstein, 2017
Právo AUDIENCE AWARD
Wind River
Režie: Taylor Sheridan
USA, 2016
Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema
Ken Loach, United Kingdom
Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema
Paul Laverty, United Kingdom
Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema
James Newton Howard, USA
Festival President’s Award
Uma Thurman, USA
Festival President’s Award
Casey Affleck, USA
Festival President’s Award
Jeremy Renner, USA
Festival President’s Award for Contribution to Czech Cinematography
Václav Vorlíček, Czech Republic
NON-STATUTORY AWARDS
AWARD OF INTERNATIONAL FILM CRITICS (FIPRESCI)
Awarded by The International Federation of Film Critics(FIPRESCI).
Keep the Change
Directed by: Rachel Israel
USA, 2017
THE ECUMENICAL JURY AWARD
THE ECUMENICAL JURY
Ennio Terrasi Borghesan, Italy
Laura Lots, Switzerland
Petr Vacík, Czech Republic
The Cakemaker
Directed by: Ofir Raul Graizer
Israel, Germany, 2017
FEDEORA AWARD
Awarded by the Federation of Film Critics of Europe and the Mediterranean (FEDEORA) to the best film from the East of the West - Competition
Mariţa
Directed by: Cristi Iftime
Romania, 2017
Special Mention
Blue Silence
Directed by: Bülent Öztürk
Turkey, Belgium, 2017
EUROPA CINEMAS LABEL AWARD
For the best European film in the Official Selection - Competition and in the East of the West - Competition.
Men Don’t Cry / Muškarci ne plaču
Directed by: Alen Drljević
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany, 2017
THE WINNERS OF WORKS IN PROGRESS AWARD AND EURIMAGES LAB PROJECT AWARD @ KVIFF
At the 14th edition of Works in Progress @KVIFF, eight selected projects (plus one out of competition) were presented from a total of 77 submissions from Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, Turkey, Greece and post-Soviet territories.
The 2017 award, with a total value of EUR 100,000, includes post-production services at UPP and Soundsquare and a EUR 10,000 cash award from Barrandov Studio.
Censor / Cenzorka
80 min, Slovak Republic
Directed by: Peter Kerekes
Produced by: Peter Kerekes
Camera: Martin Kollár
Cast: Irina Alexandrovna, Jura Car, Ljubov Vassilina
EURIMAGES LAB PROJECT AWARD @ KVIFF
The Karlovy Vary IFF is one of four international festivals to present this award. The final eight projects were selected from 45 submitted projects from Eurimages countries that are currently in production or post-production, are being made outside the traditional filmmaking framework, and involve international co-operation. The best project receives an award of EUR 50,000.
The Stand-In / La Controfigurata
70 min, Italy, France, Morocco
Directed by: Rä di Martino
Scriptwriter: Rä di Martino
Producer: Marco Alessi
Camera: Gianclaudio Giacomini, Giulio Squillacciotti, Hasnae el Ouarga
Cast: Valeria Gollino, Filippo Timi, Corrado Sassi, Younes Bouad, Nadia Kounda, Nisrine Adam
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.