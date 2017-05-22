Annapurna expands international footprint

New partnerships to begin with Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna has entered into three new multi-year international distribution deals with Longride, Mars Distribution, and Eagle Pictures and Leone Film Group in select territories.

Longride and Mars will be handling the Japanese and French markets, respectively, with Eagle Pictures and Leone Film Group teaming up to handle Italy.

The partnerships will begin this summer with Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, set for release in the US on August 4, 2017.

Each of the new deals will cover both theatrical and home entertainment for Detroit, as well as all subsequent Annapurna film titles in the respective territories.

The new partnerships build upon Annapurna’s growing international footprint, after the recently announced partnership with eOne covering Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Benelux, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Annapurna’s Kimberly Fox and Don Hardison negotiated the deal.