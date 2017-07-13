First English-language trailer for Takeshi Kitano's 'Outrage Coda'

EXCLUSIVE: Watch first teaser for final film in Kitano’s Outrage Trilogy.

Screen can reveal the first full-length English language trailer for Outrage Coda, written, directed, and starring Takeshi Kitano.

Watch the trailer for the Yakuza thriller below or on YouTube HERE.

Outrage Coda is the third and final instalment in Kitano’s Outrage trilogy. Starring alongside Kitano are Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Nao Ohmori, Toshiyuki Nishida and Pierre Taki.

The plot sees veteran gangster Otomo attempting to rebuild his old gang having returned from exile in Korea, and settling old scores once and for all.

Warner Bros Japan and Office Kitano are releasing the film in Japan on October 7, with the film set to premiere internationally in an Autumn festival.

It is a Bandai Visual, TV Tokyo, Warner Bros Pictures Japan, Tohokushinsha Film Corporation and Office Kitano Production.

The film crew includes composer Keiichi Suzuki, cinematographer Katsumi Yanagijima, lighting designer Hitoshi Takaya, production designer Norihiro Isoda, sound designer Yoshifumi Kureishi, casting director Takefumi Yoshikawa, first assistant director Hirofumi Inaba and line producer Shinji Komiya.