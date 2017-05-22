First English trailer for Annecy opener 'Zombillénium'

EXCLUSIVE: $15m animation is inspired by Night Of The Living Dead and The Office.

The first English-language trailer for French animator and illustrator Arthur de Pin’s child-friendly comedy-horror tale ‘Zombillenium’ has been released.

Watch it below or on YouTube HERE.

It is the director’s first feature-length work after a series of animation shorts including The Crab Revolution, which won the audience award at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, and Geraldine.

The story – featuring a gallery of monsters, zombies, vampires and werewolves — is based on a trio of comic books by de Pins which have sold more than 300,000 copies worldwide and been translated into nine languages.

It will open this year’s edition of the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, running June 12-17.

Urban Distribution International has acquired world sales rights to the film.