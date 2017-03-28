Netherlands Film Fund backs 21 projects in latest funding round

Beneficiaries include team behind children’s fantasy film Admiral.

Scroll down for full list of projects

The Netherlands Film Production Incentive scheme has backed 21 film projects to the tune of €6.1m in its latest funding round, including 15 feature films, five documentaries and one animated feature.

The average investment was €291,185, with the smallest being €40,000 and the largest sum, €900,000, going to the team behind 2015 fantasy film Admiral [pictured] for their new project Redbad 754 A.D.

Currently in pre-production, Redbad 754 A.D. will be directed by Rob Reiné (who is attached to direct episdoes of Marvel’s upcoming TV series Inhumans) from a script by Alex van Galen. Dutch producers will be Farmhouse TV en Film, with Belgian outfit Bulletproof Cupid co-producing.

The Conductor, directed and written by Maria Peters and produced by Shooting Star Filmcompany, received the second largest grant with €898,111. Peters’ previous credits include romantic drama Sonny Boy and family film Mike Says Goodbye!.

Projects also receiving grants include Stupid Young Hearts from Finnish director Selma Vilhunen, who was Oscar-nominated in 2012 for short Do I have to Take Care of Everything?. Her latest film has Dutch outfit Windmill Film onboard as a co-producer and received a grant of €76,987.

Additionally, two-time Cannes Best Short Palme d’Or nominee Esther Rots received €196,774 for her second feature Mette, which is being produced by Column Film Nederland.

The sole animated feature backed in the funding round is Salvador Simó Busom’s Bunuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles, which received €110,000. Latido Films has boarded sales on the project.

The Dutch incentive scheme offers a 30% cash rebate for qualifying Dutch productions and the Fund grants investments four times each year.

According to the Fund, the latest round of investments are expected to generate more than €27m in production expenditure within the Netherlands.

List of backed projects:

Battle (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of €250,363

Director: Katarina Launing (NO)

Script: Maja Lunde (NO)

Dutch co-producer: Phanta Basta!

Lead producer: Friland AS (NO)

Other co-producer: Adomeit Film (DK)

Dutch expenditure: e.g. art director, costume designer

The Beast in the Jungle (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of €148,298

Director: Clara van Gool

Script: Clara van Gool

Dutch producer: KeyFilm

Co-producer: Amour Fou Luxembourg (LU)

Behind the Blood (documentary) has been granted a financial contribution of €42,750

Director: Loretta van der Horst

Script: Loretta van der Horst

Dutch producer: Conijn Film

Co-producer: Fine Point Films (IE)

Bloody Marie (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of €411,233

Director: Guido van Driel

Script: Guido van Driel

Dutch producer: Family Affair Films

Co-producer: Savage Film (BE)

Bo (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of €288,897

Director: Johan Timmers

Script: Barbara Jurgens

Dutch producer: The Film Kitchen

Co-producer: A Private View (BE)

Bon Bini Holland 2 (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of €475,794

Director: Kees van Nieuwkerk

Script: Martijn Hillenius and Luuk van Bemmelen

Dutch producer: Kaap Holland Film

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles (animated feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of €110,000

Director: Manolo Galiana (ES)

Script: Eligio Montero (ES)

Dutch producer: Submarine

Lead producer: Sygnatia (ES)

Co-producer: The Glow (ES)

Dutch expenditure: e.g. head of animation, head of compositing

The Conductor (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of € 898,111

Director: Maria Peters

Script: Maria Peters

Dutch producer: Shooting Star Filmcompany

Eden (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of € 122,171

Director: Agnes Kocsis (HU)

Script: Agnes Kocsis (HU)

Dutch co-producer: Isabella Films

Lead producer: Mythberg Films (HU)

Other co-producers: VENFILM (NL), Libra Film (RO), Recalcati Multimedia (IT)

Dutch expenditure: e.g. sound recordist on set, sound designer, re recording mixer, costume designer, postproduction (image & sound)

The Fountains (documentary) has been granted a financial contribution of € 74,718

Director: Roel van Dalen

Script: Roel van Dalen

Dutch producer: Pieter van Huystee Film & TV

Speech (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of € 456,700

Director: Barbara Bredero

Script: Tijs van Marle

Dutch producer: PV Pictures

Mette (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of € 196,774

Director: Esther Rots

Script: Esther Rots

Dutch producer: Column Film Nederland

Co-producers: Rots Filmwerk (NL), Serendipity Films (BE)

Mrs. F. (documentary) has been granted a financial contribution of € 82,344

Director: Chris van der Vorm

Script: Tamara Vuurmans

Dutch producer: Volya Films

Orange Fever (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of € 635,126

Director: Pim van Hoeve

Script: Pieter Bart Korthuis and Maarten Lebens

Dutch producer: Topkapi Films

Rafaël (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of € 238,258

Director: Ben Sombogaart

Script: Tijs van Marle

Dutch producer: Rinkel Film

Co-producers: Menuet (BE), Verdeoro (IT), Nukleus Film (HR)

Redbad 754 A.D. (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of € 900,000

Director: Roel Reiné

Script: Alex van Galen

Dutch producer: Farmhouse TV en Film

Co-producer: Bulletproof Cupid (BE)

The River (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of € 222,533

Director: Max Jacoby (LU)

Script: Max Jacoby (LU)

Dutch co-producer: New Ams Filmcompany

Lead producer: Samsa Film (LU)

Dutch expenditure: e.g. director of photography, editor, production designer, visual effects supervisor, colorist, post production (image)

Rosie & Moussa (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of € 97,275

Director: Dorothée van den Berghe (BE)

Script: Michael de Cock (BE)

Dutch co-producer: The Film Kitchen

Lead producer: Caviar (BE)

Dutch expenditure: e.g. sound recordist on set, sound designer, re recording mixer, colorist, composer, costume designer, post production (sound)

Silence of the Tides (documentary) has been granted a financial contribution of € 346,559

Director: Pieter-Rim de Kroon

Script: Pieter-Rim de Kroon

Dutch producer: Windmill Film

Stupid Young Hearts (feature film) has been granted a financial contribution of € 76,987

Director: Selma Vilhunen (FI)

Script: Kirsikka Saari (FI)

Dutch co-producer: Windmill Film

Lead producer: Tuffi Films (FI)

Other co-producer: Hobab (SE)

Dutch expenditure: e.g. editor, sound designer, re recording mixer, visual effects supervisor, colorist, composer, post production (image & sound)

Ubiquity (documentary) has been granted a financial contribution of € 40,000

Director: Bregtje van der Haak

Script: Bregtje van der Haak

Dutch producer: BALDR Film

Co-producer: Clin d’Oeil Films (BE)