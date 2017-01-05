Tom Holland, Ruth Negga among Bafta Rising Star nominees

The other nominees are Laia Costa, Lucas Hedges and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Bafta has announced the five actors in the running for the 2017 EE Rising Star Award.

They are:

Tom Holland

Holland is most famous for playing Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War and the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming. He also appeared in In the Heart of the Sea and How I Live Now.

Ruth Negga

Negga is currently winning rave reviews for her performance in Jeff Nichols’ Loving, and has also appeared in Preacher opposite Dominic Cooper.

Laia Costa

Costa has appeared in several TV shows in her native Spain, starred in Sebastian Schipper’s Victoria and played the lead role of Lucià in the Russian film Fort Ross.

Lucas Hedges

Hedges is currently starring alongside Casey Affleck in the Oscar contender Manchester By The Sea. His first big role was Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Taylor-Joy’s breakthrough film was the critically acclaimed horror The Witch. She’s also appeared in Morgan and Night Shyamalan’s thriller Split.

The winner will be voted for by the public and announced at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday 12 February 2017.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens star John Boyega took home the award last year. Other previous winners include James McAvoy (2006), Kristen Stewart (2010), Tom Hardy (2011), Juno Temple (2013), Will Poulter (2014) and Jack O’Connell (2015).

This year the EE Rising Star jury, which selected the nominees, included jury chair Marc Samuelson, former EE Rising Star Award winner Will Poulter, presenter Edith Bowman, film critic James King, casting director Lucy Bevan.