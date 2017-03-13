Vertical Entertainment, Netflix among buyers on '6 Days'

XYZ Films reports global sell-out on Jamie Bell embassy siege thriller.

Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Toa Fraser’s 6 Days and has earmarked an autumn theatrical release.

Netflix has picked up international rights as a Netflix Original Films release in France, Germany, Latin America, Japan, Benelux, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Italy, Switzerland and other territories.

Elsewhere rights to the thriller have gone to: the UK (Icon), Australia and New Zealand (Transmission), Portugal (Film4You), Spain (A Contracorriente), Middle East (Falcon), Turkey (Calinos), Indonesia (PT Prima), South Korea (Double & Joy), pan-Asian pay-TV (Fox) and China (HGC).

Bell, Abbie Cornish, and Mark Strong star in 6 Days, which recounts the six-day hostage crisis at the Iranian Embassy over April-May 1980 and the subsequent rescue mission by the elite British SAS.

Glenn Standring wrote the screenplay, Matthew Metcalfe produced, and Nate Bolotin, Aram Tertzakian, Peter Hampden, Gavin Poolman, Andrea Scarso, and Standring served as executive producers.

6 Days is a Dog With A Bone Films production, in association with General Film Corporation, the New Zealand Film Commission, Lip Sync Productions, and the Ingenious Senior Film Fund.

“Jamie, Abbie and Mark put forth excellent performances,” Vertical co-president Rich Goldberg said. “We cannot wait begin working with the 6 Days producing team and XYZ Films again to bring this true story to audiences later this year.”

Metcalfe added; “I am excited to be working Vertical, Netflix and all of our distribution partners to bring this incredible true story to audiences worldwide.



“The events surrounding the siege at No.16 Princes Gate, London, in May 1980 were unprecedented for the time and Toa Fraser’s adaptation of the events reveals a tense, dramatic and confrontational story that could not be more relevant to our world today.”

Goldberg and vice-president of marketing and acquisitions Peter Jarowey negotiated the deal with WME Global and Bolotin of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.