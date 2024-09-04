The Spanish industry will be out at force at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF, September 5-15).

Carmen Jordan, Director for Creative Industries at ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, told Screen about the hot projects with Spanish involvement at this year’s festival and the key events they are hosting for the international industry.

For the third year in a row, Spain is hosting a pavilion at TIFF, and has organised a co-production forum with seven projects from five different production companies; a panel titled ‘Everything under the sun and more!’ featuring experts and producers giving practical information on advantages of producing and shooting in Spain; and finally, a rooftop party where the international industry can meet the Spanish delegation.

Jordan said of what Spanish producers can offer international partners: “[They] know how to navigate our very competitive system of tax incentives and financing, the resources of the different regions and also have a great network of artistic talent.”

This story is sponsored by the Spanish Trade Commission ICEX.