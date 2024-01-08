The Academy said on Monday that 321 features are eligible for the upcoming 96th Oscars while 265 are eligible for the best picture category due to opt-outs and new inclusivity guidelines this year.

Features eligible for consideration in the general entry categories must have played at least seven consecutive days at a commercial theatre in Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Miami, and Atlanta between January 1 and December 31 2023 and run to more than 40 minutes.

However under the Academy’s new mandate this season, in order to be eligible for best picture a contender must also meet two of four standards supporting underrepresented groups and stories in: acting roles and the film’s narrative; creative leadership and project team; key production and crew composition; and the executive team at the company or studio.

The so-called RAISE (Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards) requirements are here and the 265 features are here. The 321 feature eligible for general categories are here.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour are not among the 265 best picture contenders.

A film’s distributor or producer has the option to opt out of best picture consideration and, as in previous years, will remain eligible for other relevant categories. The Academy said some to opt out include documentaries and international features.

Nominations voting runs from January 11-16, and nominations will be announced on January 23. The 96th Oscars will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.