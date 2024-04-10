Angel Studios, whose $250m global box office smash Sound Of Freedom was the breakout hit of 2023, claimed at its CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday that its upcoming film David will become the most successful animated film of all time.

The bold prediction from chief marketing officer Alex Nielsen of the Utah-based company was predicated on fans supporting the biblical David vs Goliath story through its Pay It Forward initiative.

The process whereby people donate ticket costs on the studio’s website for other people to enjoy was a factor in the success of Sound Of Freedom and according to the studio’s executives sent close to two million people to see the film.

Nielsen’s words sent murmurs through the audience at the company’s first CinemaCon presentation at Palace Ballroom in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. The highest grossing animation musical is currently 2019’s The Lion King on $543.6m in North America and $1.7bn worldwide.

David is scheduled to open for Thanksgiving in late November 2025.

The Angel Studios 2024 slate includes the drama Sight starring Terry Chen and Greg Kinnear on May 24; adoption drama Possum Trot featuring Letitia Wright as executive producer on July 4; Bonhoeffer, about the German pastor and anti-Nazi dissident Dietrich Bonhoeffer on November 22; and post-apocalyptic survival drama Homestead with Neil McDonough on December 25.

Angel Studios ranked eighth out of all Hollywood studios and distributors in 2023 on 2.45% market share. One year ago it has not releasea a film theatrically.