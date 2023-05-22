The British Filmmaking Fund (BFI) team will discuss details of how the fund will work for UK and international filmmakers at today’s (May 22) UK Pavilion.

Taking part will be Mia Bays, director of the BFI National Lottery Filmmaking Fund and Ama Ampadu and Louise Ortega, the fund’s senior production and production executives.

Telefilm Canada’s Mehernaz Lentin will moderate the panel (14:00-15:00).

Bays said: “We are inspired by other funds and colleagues in this field, so to be in discussion with one of our equivalent funds, Telefilm Canada, and former colleague Mehernaz Lentin, is a great prospect. We’ll be talking through how we’ve refocused the fund and provide clarity on our fund priorities which drive our funding decisions.

”As we are an open access fund, we work differently to commissioners, it’s about applications shaping the slate and therefore we want to ensure our community fully understand how the Filmmaking Fund is now structured, to encourage the best possible applications. The Cannes Film Festival allows us to be really internationally focussed and connected in a broader discussion with our counterparts at Telefilm Canada.

”It will provide a platform to explore how indie industries the world over are struggling, giving us a chance to hear from them how they are dealing with these challenges in Canada and what innovations they are coming up with. Also, we want to encourage and support our very talented UK filmmakers to think globally, to grow international partnership and entrepreneurial connections so their projects have the best possible impact on their careers and with audiences.”

There’s also a talent talk with the producer of competition title, The Old Oak, Rebecca O’Brien (11:00-12:00) and panel ‘How to start working in the international film industry in association with the British Council’ (16:00-17:00), featuring Reece Cargan, producer at Bombito Productions; Greta Fornari, funds and films coordinator, Torino Film Lab; Seemab Gul, writer-drector; and Tina Trapp, CEO, EAVE.