The Cannes Market is to launch Village Innovation, a new venue dedicated to technology in the film industry.

Set to debut at next month’s festival, which runs May 13-24, the space will be dedicated to panels and demos of tech such as generative AI, virtual production and immersive content.

The panels and demos will include major tech companies through to startups. Case studies involving films and talents will also provide insights into how the technologies are impacting cinema.

Located at the Village International Pantiero, the Village Innovation will include a pavilion for the talks, panels and demos, alongside a terrace overlooking the port of Cannes for networking events. It will run for the full length of the festival and will be open to all accredited festival and market participants.

Details on the Village Innovation line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Village Innovation will integrate a number of activities from Cannes Next, the Market’s programme dedicated to innovation in the film industry, as well as activities from the new Immersive Market, a platform dedicated to XR and immersive professionals.

“In addition to talks and debates on AI and technology, our ambition is also to showcase the best use cases in cinema, offer hands-on experiences through live demonstrations, and ultimately create a unique platform where film professionals can leave with a clearer understanding of these technologies, a roadmap tailored to their ambitions and the right connections to move forward,” said Guillaume Esmiol, executive director of the Cannes Market.