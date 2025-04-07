The EU is seeking to boost financing for European filmmakers through its equity investment scheme and loan-guarantee facility. Screen finds out more.

Slowly but surely, the European Union (EU) is adapting the nature of its support for the film and TV industry. For years, Creative Europe’s Media programme has been the key EU support for filmmakers, helping films to travel beyond their national borders and find new audiences. But it has not directly supported production, preferring to leave this role to EU national governments.

Alongside Creative Europe, the EU is now trying to encourage greater investment into European film and TV production. At a time of acute film and TV funding challenges, it wants to spur the production of more and bigger European projects that can compete on a global stage.

The EU also wants to bolster the size, competitiveness and international reach of European film and TV companies. It is increasingly worried the media landscape in Europe is dominated by US players — not just the studios and streamers but also private equity firms such as KKR, which is a financial backer of Paris-based production and distribution giant Mediawan.

The move fits with the EU’s strategic priorities: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is prioritising investment in her second term to urgently turn around the region’s sluggish economy. The EU is providing investment support for the film and TV industry in two distinct ways. The first is through the European Investment Fund (EIF)’s MediaInvest equity investment programme. The second is via debt-guarantee lines targeted at film companies from EIF’s InvestEU Cultural and Creative Sector (IEU CCS) guarantee. Both represent a departure from the subsidy model that has long underpinned the European film industry.

These investment tools have been welcomed by many in the European film and TV industry. But they have sparked concerns too. Some worry that the EU wants to support commercial movies at the expense of arthouse films. Others fear they mark a switch in focus from the current Creative Europe Media programme, which runs until 2027. The EU is currently consulting on the future of Creative Europe.

“As long as the European Investment Fund is able to support a broad breadth of companies, that is of course to be welcomed,” says Robert Heslop, secretary general of the International Federation of Film Distributors’ and Publishers’ Associations (FIAD). “But it should go hand in hand with the Media Programme. It certainly shouldn’t be a substitute for it.”

Others question the transparency of the schemes: MEP Emma Rafowicz, vice chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Culture and Education, wrote to the Commission in February saying it was difficult to assess MediaInvest’s track record as little information had been provided about its investments since 2023.

MediaInvest fund

The €200m ($217m) MediaInvest equity fund was launched with some fanfare at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival by the then EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton, but has taken a while to get going. Just over a third — €70m ($76m) — of its budget is taken from Creative Europe’s Media programme.

“MediaInvest will invest in a series of individual funds focused on audiovisual content production and distribution, as well as the video­game industry,” says Nathalie Chollet, head of circular economy and industrial resilience at EIF. “By doing so, MediaInvest hopes to spur more institutional and private investors to commit money to the sector.”

MediaInvest’s stated aim is to attract another €400m ($434m) of investments into the European audiovisual industry from institutional and private investors over a seven-year period. Its first investment was announced in 2023: €25m ($27m) into alternative investment fund Logical Content Ventures (see below). Run by Paris-based Logical Pictures Group (parent company of sales outfit Pulsar Content and distributor The Jokers Films), the fund has a slate-financing deal with Pathé and also invests in individual films. It aims to raise €70m-€80m ($76m-$87m) in total. So far, it has committed to 25 films including The Count Of Monte Cristo and Emilia Pérez (both via the Pathé deal) and plans to invest in 80-120 films by 2029.

MediaInvest announced another two investments at the end of February. It committed €25m ($27m) to Finland-based fund IPR.VC (see below) for its third fund focused on film and TV, which aims to have raised €120m ($130m) when it closes later this month. IPR.VC has long-term slate deals with US-based A24 and XYZ Films and European players such as France’s mk2 Films and Finnish animation firm Gigglebug. MediaInvest also announced a €20m ($22m) investment in a Swedish fund focused on the gaming industry.

Coming up, MediaInvest is also set to announce funding for the Paris-based Axio Together Fund, run by former European Producers Club managing director Alexandra Lebret, which will provide equity investment for production companies across Europe to help them scale up.

Scaling up

MediaInvest’s commitment to the Logical Content Ventures fund came after many months of discussions and due diligence. In part, that was because investing into a film fund was a brand-new step for EIF.

Logical Pictures president Frédéric Fiore says MediaInvest’s backing has been crucial for attracting other investors to the fund, including French pension funds and insurance companies. It has acted like a stamp of approval, helping to validate a fund that operates in the film financing arena, a sector viewed as risky and exotic by many investors. “On the fundraising side, it has been very helpful,” says Fiore. “It has led to a lot of new discussions with institutions. Last week we confirmed a big institution into the fund. They told us we don’t need to do any due diligence because they trust the EIF due diligence.”

Among its investments, Logical has backed two films co-produced by Germany’s Augenschein Filmproduktion: survival thriller The Dive and Berlin-set A Sacrifice. Augenschein co-founder Maximilian Leo describes MediaInvest as a “great programme to initiate a change” in the European industry. He believes it will help make European producers to think more commercially “about movies so they are like products that have a recoupment chance in order to attract investment”.

Leo believes the EU is taking the right step. “Instead of cutting funding, they are putting additional money into financial intermediaries to professionalise the commercial side of the movie [sector]. They are not saying, ‘We don’t support arthouse movies anymore.’ It just means people who are working on more commercial films don’t have to work only with Americans. And it’s not like [the EU] is subsidising them. They are profiting from them.”

Lending guarantees

EIF’s other form of support to European film companies is via debt guarantee lines through the Invest­EU Cultural and Creative Sector (IEU CCS) guarantee. The somewhat dry IEU CCS acronym masks an important EU debt-financing instrument focused specifically on the creative sector, which often struggles to secure loans. For many banks, film companies are viewed as high risk and lacking the collateral needed to guarantee loans.

The IEU CCS guarantee does not provide lending direct to filmmakers — rather, it provides debt guarantees to a series of banks or other intermediaries across the EU so they can feel confident in lending to film and TV productions. The IEU CCS guarantee will share the risk with the lending institutions in case of defaults and will help to cover up to 70% of losses. “It is not the financing providers who are benefiting, it is the market players,” says Romana Stanciukaite, transaction and relationship manager at EIF.

The IEU CCS guarantee was launched to encourage more institutions to lend to the creative sector — and at better terms. This could mean banks offering lower interest rates than specialist film lenders, longer loan terms, or reducing or waiving collateral requirements.

“We want to make sure companies from the cultural and creative industries can easily find a source of debt financing which is also accessible at better conditions,” explains Andreea Draghici, head of national promotions institutions and sector policies unit at EIF.

The loans can be used for various activities — from cash-flowing a tax credit to financing a minimum guarantee (MG) against future sales. Ultimately, it might mean a producer is able to hold onto their ownership of a project rather than signing it away to secure financing. “There is a market need for IEU CCS products,” says Stanciukaite. “The creative industries usually don’t have tangible assets or predictable cashflows that a standard bank can understand. So they are unwilling to lend.”

Debt deals

Since 2022, EIF has signed IEU CCS guarantee deals with 45 European intermediary banks or institutions. Its first deals were announced in 2023 at San Sebastian International Film Festival with Spanish financing institutions Compañia Española de Reafianzamiento (CERSA) and CREA respectively. At last year’s Cannes Film Festival, it unveiled deals with France’s Institut pour le Financement du Cinéma et des Industries Culturelles (IFCIC), Germany’s Beta Film and the Finnish Impact Film Fund. Other intermediaries include Triodos Bank, Germany’s IBB and Bürgschaftsbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, and Italy’s UniCredit. The guarantees are expected to lead to more than €2.2bn ($2.4bn) of financing for creative industry small and medium-sized enterprises.

To date, 1,000 loans have been offered by the 45 intermediaries to creative companies. Nearly half of the loans (45%) have gone to audiovisual companies and the average loan size is €400,000 ($433,000). Notably, most of the loans (79%) have gone to companies with fewer than nine employees — traditionally those that find it difficult to borrow.

The biggest uptake has been in Spain (35% of the loans), Italy (26%), France (16%) and Portugal (11%). The maximum loan size that can be agreed is €7.5m ($8.1m). By providing guarantees for institutions to lend to film companies, EIF not only hopes it can attract more lenders to the sector but also that they will become more comfortable lending to the sector in future. As with so much of the EU’s focus, it is all about encouraging investment and growth.