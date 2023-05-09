UPDATED MAY 10: Disney reached $2.01bn at the global box office on Tuesday powered by the early performance of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and 2023 calendar year box office for Avatar: The Way Of Water and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 from Marvel Studios added an estimated $25.2m at the worldwide box office on Tuesday to raise the running total to $344m.

North American ticket sales brought in an estimated $11.1m for $138.4m and the international arena generated an estimated $14.1m to boost the tally to $205.6m.

China remains the lead territory on $34.4m, followed by the UK on $21.2m, Mexico on $16m, South Korea on $14.8m, and France on $12.6m.

However the key driver for Disney’s year-to-date box office has been 20th Century Studios/Lightstorm/TSG Entertainment’s Avatar: The Way Of Water, which opened last December but has grossed around $1.1bn of its $2.3bn global haul this year.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania opened in March and while its ultimate $475m global haul has been a disappointment by Marvel’s lofty standards that still marks a significant contribution to Disney’s cumulative box office.

Also factoring into the $2bn studio tally have been the Titanic 3D re-release in China, and ongoing business from 2022 releases Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Searchlight’s The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Heading into the summer Disney’s big guns include The Little Mermaid which launches in the US on May 26 over Memorial Day holiday weekend and opens across international markets around the same time.

The studio has also lined up two Cannes selections: Pixar’s Elemental opens in the US and other markets on or around June 16, while two weeks later sees the release of Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.