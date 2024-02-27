Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International (UPI) have announced the eight actors who will play Michael Jackson’s brothers in the Jackson 5 in the upcoming biopic Michael.

In addition to the previously announced Juliano Krue Valdi as early years Michael Jackson and Jaafar Jackson as later years Michael Jackson, Jayden Harville and Jamal R. Henderson will portray Jermaine Jackson in early and later years, respectively.

Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton will play Marlon Jackson; Judah Edwards and Rhyan Hill will portray Tito Jackson; and

Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones will play Jackie Jackson.

“The truly epic nature of this film required a total of 10 actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years,” said Michael producer Graham King. “I’m thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film.”

Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International have scheduled an April 18, 2025, worldwide release.

The film is now in production. Antoine Fuqua directs from a screenplay by John Logan.

King is producing alongside the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. Lionsgate distributes in North America and UPI the rest of the world excluding Japan, which Lionsgate will oversee.