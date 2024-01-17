Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired North American rights to Wildcat, Ethan Hawke’s portrait of Flannery O’Connor, which premiered at Telluride last year.

Maya Hawke stars in and produced the film, which weaves in and out of the Southern Gothic writer’s mind as she ponders the great questions of her writing: can scandalous art still serve God? Does suffering precede all greatness? Can illness be a blessing?

The cast includes Laura Linney as O’Connor’s mother, Philip Ettinger, Rafael Casal, Cooper Hoffman, Steve Zahn, Vincent D’Onofrio, Alessandro Nivola, Christine Dye, Willa Fitzgerald, and Levon Hawke.

O-Scope plans a spring theatrical release.

Ethan Hawke said, “I can’t help but feel a strange thrill imagining the pleasure Ms. O’Connor would have at knowing that a company dedicated to championing art – Oscilloscope – is releasing a film inspired by her life and work.”

O-Scope’s Dan Berger called Wildcat “an inventive and unique look at an artist that was herself inventive and unique” and praised “a true tour de force from Maya Hawke”.

Renovo Media Group, Good Country Pictures, and Under the Influence Productions produced. Producers are Joe Goodman, Ryan Hawke, Karri O’Reilly, and Cory Pyke.

Executive producers are David Kingland, Eric Groth, Maya Hawke, Wojciech Frykowski, Shelby Gaines, Brian Tetsuro Ivie, Gregory Daniel King, and Ralph Winter.

UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance represented the film for worldwide distribution rights and negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.