Screen can reveal the first trailer for animated feature Fox And Hare Save The Forest, ahead of its world premiere at the Berlinale.

The 3D animation follows a group of animal friends who embark on an adventure when a lake threatens to submerge their forest home, perhaps the work of a megalomaniac beaver. The trailer reveals a stop motion animated feel, which was achieved by making the characters out of clay and 3D-scanning them.

It is directed by Dutch filmmaker and illustrator Mascha Halberstad, whose debut feature Oink premiered in the Berlinale’s youth-focussed Generation sidebar and was nominated for best animation at the European Film Awards. Fox And Hare Save The Forest will also premiere in Generation on February 18.

The feature follows 2019 TV series Fox And Hare, also directed by Halberstad, which was sold to more than 20 territories.

The English-language cast includes Dan Skinner, Jamie Quinn, Teresa Gallagher and Sarah Madigan.

Adapted from Flemish author Sylvia Vanden Heede’s Vos En Haas En De Bosbaas book series, the script was written by Fabie Hulsebos. Paris-based Urban Sales handing international sales.

The Netherlands-Belgium-Luxembourg co-production is produced by Submarine, which has credits including Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 ½ for Netflix; Luxembourg’s Doghouse Films (Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman); and Brussels-based Walking The Dog (The Triplets Of Belleville, Where Is Anne Frank).