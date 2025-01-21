Founder of UK and US-based entertainment database IMDb Col Needham is stepping down as CEO, with chief operating officer Nikki Santoro set to take over the top role.

Santoro has been COO since 2021, and is the second CEO and first woman to hold the post in the company’s 35-year history. She is based in the Seattle office. Prior to joining IMDb in 2016, Santoro worked at Amazon, Microsoft and The Weather Channel.

Needham will stay on as executive chair, offering strategic guidance and in a consultancy role. He will continue to be based in the company’s office in Bristol, UK. He will also maintain his roles as a board member of non-profits Into Film and Film Independent, while serving as global brand ambassador for the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

Needham founded IMDb in 1990. It was acquired by Amazon in 1998.