Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (June 21-23) Total gross to date Week 1. Inside Out 2 (Disney) £7.8m £23.2m 2 2. The Bikeriders (Universal) £1.1m £1.1m 1 3. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (Sony) £1m £9.1m 3 4. Doctor Who - The Two Episode Finale (CinemaLive) £364,253 £364,253 1 5. Ghost: Rite Here Rite Now (Trafalgar) £282,588 £477,183 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.27

Inside Out 2 surged to a £23.2m total with a strong second weekend at the UK-Ireland box office; as crime drama The Bikeriders started with £1.1m.

Disney animation sequel Inside Out 2 dropped just 31%, with £7.8m. This is more than double the £3.6m second weekend takings of 2015’s Inside Out, which was at £17m at this stage. That film had a long tail, ending on £38.4m; Disney will hope that number two can surpass that.

Inside Out 2 is already the second-highest-grossing release of 2024 in the UK and Ireland, passing Kung Fu Panda 4’s £21.9m and behind only Dune: Part Two’s £39.4m, which it could also catch with a long theatrical run.

Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders started with £1.1m for Universal, from 692 sites at a £1,538 average. It is a highest UK-Ireland opening for the US director, and will pass the £1.2m total of 2016’s Midnight Special within the next few days to become his highest-grossing title in the territory.

Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride Or Die added £1m on its third weekend in cinemas, falling 46.9% to reach a £9.1m total. It is now the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise, topping the £8.7m of 2003’s Bad Boys II, although its chances of catching the £16.2m of 2020’s Bad Boys For Life are decreasing.

Event cinema release Doctor Who – The Two Episode Finale brought in an impressive £364,253 from 275 sites at 11pm on Friday, June 21 for CinemaLive, at a £1,325 screen average with five sites still to report. The release played the final two episodes of the 14th season of the revived UK TV favourite, with the final episode broadcast at midnight on Saturday 22 and shown simultaneously on BBC iPlayer.

Another event cinema title, Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry’s Ghost: Rite Here Rite Now, rounded out the top five with £282,588 from Friday to Sunday, after starting with £194,595 on Thursday June 20 through Trafalgar Releasing.

The 145-minute concert film combines live performance from the LA shows of Swedish rock band Ghost with a narrative story based on a web series produced by the band, which incorporates fictional characters and lore surrounding them.

Buoyed by the success of Inside Out 2, takings for the top five are at £10.5m – up 65.3% on the equivalent weekend from last year. The approaching challenge is to measure up to the Barbenheimer phenomenon of last summer, which fuelled a £34.4m weekend from July 21-23. Titles facing up to that task include Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One next weekend, Universal’s Despicable Me 4 from July 12, and Warner Bros’ Twisters from July 17.

Something in the way she moves

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes dropped 55% on its seventh weekend for Disney, with £175,305 taking it to £15.4m. It is the lowest-grossing of the 21st century Planet Of The Apes films, behind the £17m of 2001’s Planet Of The Apes and with less than half the £32.9m of 2014’s Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes.

John Krasinski’s IF leads Paramount’s slate, taking £155,000 on its sixth weekend – a 62.6% fall. The hybrid animation and live-action title is up to £11.7m; overtaking the £11.8m of A Quiet Place Part II and £12.2m of A Quiet Place would make it Krasinski’s highest-grossing film in the territory.

Inside Out 2 competitor The Garfield Movie added £154,517 on its fifth weekend for Sony, a drop of 56.5%. It is up to £8.1m, ahead of the £6.5m of 2006’s Garfield 2 but behind the £9.5m of 2004’s Garfield.

Vertigo Releasing started The Exorcism starring Russell Crowe with £120,855 at the weekend at a £363 average, and 145,948 including previews.

Studiocanal opened thriller Something In The Water starring Hiftu Quasem to £120,326, from 410 sites at a £293 average.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga leads Warner Bros’ slate, adding £79,000 on its fifth weekend to hit £6.3m.

On its eighth weekend in cinemas, Universal’s The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt dropped 68%, with £56,337 taking it to £12.1m.

A third weekend for M. Night Shyamalan-produced horror The Watched brought in £45,000 for Warner Bros, for a £975,000 cume.

Nature documentary Wilding added a further £37,512 for Met Film Distribution - a reasonable hold for this weekend, falling 42.3%. After the biggest opening for a documentary this year on its debut weekend, the film is now up to a healthy £221,564.

Freud’s Last Session starring Anthony Hopkins took £26,527 on its second weekend, and is up to £164,727.

La Chimera is still in cinemas after seven weekends for Curzon, adding £19,086 to hit an impressive £830,907.

Agnieszka Holland’s Venice 2023 title Green Border started with £14,258 from 70 sites for Modern Films, and has £28,510 including previews.

On its 13th session in cinemas, Kung Fu Panda 4 added £12,674 and is up to £21.9m – now the third-highest-grossing film of the year behind Dune: Part Two and Inside Out 2.

Tennis trio drama Challengers is approaching the end of its match after nine weekends, adding £11,000 for Warner Bros to hit an impressive £6.4m total.

From 143 reports, animation Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow opened to £7,587 for Miracle/Dazzler.

Viggo Mortensen’s The Dead Don’t Hurt added £3,837 for Signature Entertainment, to hit a £220,001 cume from three weekends.

After winning the audience award at Sheffield DocFest, miners’ strike documentary Strike: An Uncivil War opened to £2,837, and has £12,936 including previews.

Karl R. Herne’s crime thriller The G starring Dale Dickey opened to £2,013 from 37 screens through Lightbulb Film Distribution.

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock is up to £83,000 for Paramount, closing out its run.