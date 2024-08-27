Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (August 23-25) Total gross to date Week 1. Alien: Romulus (Disney) £2m £8.8m 2 2. It Ends With Us (Sony) £1.8m £16.3m 3 3. Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney) £1.78m £52.6m 5 4. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) £1.4m £42.4m 7 5. Blink Twice (Warner Bros) £746,332 £955,863 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.32

Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap has grossed £1.1m at the UK-Ireland box office, after opening to £136,909 in England, Scotland and Wales this weekend for Curzon as Disney’s Alien: Romulus held top spot on the chart for a second weekend.

Adding just over £2m from Friday to Sunday – a 46% drop – Alien: Romulus is up to £8.8m, including Bank Holiday Monday. This gives it a good chance of overtaking the £12.9m of 2017’s Alien: Covenant to become the highest-grossing title in the franchise.

Sony’s It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively held second place, falling 34.8% with £1.8m on its third weekend. The domestic abuse drama is now up to an impressive £16.3m.

Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine was another impressive holdover performer, falling just 25.6% with £1.78m on its fifth session. The Disney release is up to a sizeable £52.6m as the second-highest-grossing film of 2024 behind Inside Out 2.

Despicable Me 4 shot up 19% on its seventh weekend in cinemas, with £1.4m bringing it to £42.4m for Universal.

New Warner Bros title Blink Twice from Zoe Kravitz rounded out the top five, opening to £746,332 from Friday to Sunday, with £955,863 including Monday.

The Irish and English-language title Kneecap took £251,657 this weekend, comprised of £136,909 from its opening in England, Scotland and Wales, and Wildcard Distribution’s third weekend of the Irish release.

Its screen average in England, Scotland and Wales was £575 from 238 screens. Its total UK-Ireland box office is now up to £1.1m, which will provide a boost ahead of a potential awards run, with the film already selected as Ireland’s entry to the international feature Oscar.

More to follow.