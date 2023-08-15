Screen can unveil the first trailer for Taiwan-born actor Lee Hong-Chi’s directorial debut Love Is A Gun, which is set to premiere in Venice.

The drama, also starring and written by Lee, is about a young man who is determined to start afresh after getting out of jail, but his turbulent past comes back to haunt him, including a gun of which he cannot get rid.

It will be in competition in Venice’s Critics’ Week, which describes this debut work as “a dark, painful, fierce neo-noir, after Lee Chang-Dong, Diao Yinan, Wong Kar Wai”.

Monologue Films from Hong Kong and Southie Films from Taiwan are producing. Chinese sales agent Parallax Films handles international rights, excluding mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Lee made his film acting debut with 2015’s Thanatos, Drunk, which won him best new performer at the Golden Horse Awards and best actor at the Taipei Film Awards. Further acting credits include Long Day’s Journey Into Night, which premiered at Cannes in 2018, City Of Last Things and City Of Rock.