Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Jan 19-21) Total gross to date Week 1. Mean Girls (Paramount) £2.5m £3.2m 1 2. Wonka (Warner Bros) £1.7m £58.4m 7 3. Poor Things (Disney) £1.1m £3.7m 2 4. Anyone But You (Sony) £1.1m £7m 4 5. One Life (Warner Bros) £857,500 £7.5m 3

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.27

Paramount’s musical comedy Mean Girls has grossed £2.5m on its opening session, ending the six-week run of Wonka atop the UK-Ireland box office.

Playing in 647 sites, Mean Girls took a £3,864 location average. This is up on the £1.4m opening of the original Mean Girls from 2004, at a £3,829 average.

Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., the film took £3.2m in total, having opened on Wednesday, January 17.

This finally moved Paul King’s Wonka down to second spot after six weeks on top of the chart. It held second place – meaning a rare musical one-two – with a 24% drop to £1.7m.

Warner Bros’ Wonka now has a huge £58.4m total. It should pass the £58.5m of Oppenheimer within the next few days to become the second-highest grossing 2023 release, behind only Barbie (£95.5m).

It is also the 27th -highest-grossing film of all time in the UK and Ireland, with Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (£61.1m) and The Fellowship Of The Ring (£63m) next on that list after Oppenheimer.

Poor Things posted a strong hold for Disney, falling just 29% with £1.1m bringing it to £3.7m. While the £17m of Lanthimos’ 2019 award-winner The Favourite will be beyond it, further awards acclaim for Poor Things could push it to the £7m range.

Sony romantic comedy Anyone But You continues to be a breakout hit in the UK and Ireland, matching its strong international performance. The film, starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, recorded a third successive £1m+ weekend, dropping just 13.4% with £1.1m bringing it to a £7m total.

One Life starring Anthony Hopkins added a further £857,500 – a 31.2% drop – on its third weekend in cinemas to reach £7.5m, mounting a decent performance for Warner Bros.

The arrival of Mean Girls plus decent holdovers from Poor Things and Anyone But You brought a minor rise of 0.2% for the top five takings. Takings are also up 3.9% on the equivalent weekend from last year; the National Theatre release of Rupert Goold’s play Dear England will be tasked with continuing that rise next weekend.

Holdovers starts well

Sky Cinema’s The Beekeeper, distributed theatrically by Studiocanal, added £682,307 on its second weekend – a 25.9% drop. The Jason Statham action title has £2.1m in total.

Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers opened to £599,242 at the weekend – a decent start for a comedy-drama with no A-list stars. From 216 polled sites, it took a respectable £2,761 location average; and has £682,459 including previews for Universal.

Wish is proving a sleeper success for Disney, dropping just 3% on its ninth session in cinemas. The animation added £362,026 to reach a £12.2m cume.

Elysian Film Distribution’s The Boy And The Heron added a further £266,130 on its fourth weekend – a drop of 45.4%. The Studio Ghibli film is now up to £4.4m – by a significant distance the highest-grossing title in the territory for both production house Ghibli and director Hayao Miyazaki, ahead of 2003’s Spirited Away (£1.1m).

Mubi’s Priscilla continues to play well, adding £258,246 on its third weekend, a drop of 47.7%. The film is up to £2.7m in total, behind only Lost In Translation (£10.1m) among Sofia Coppola films.

The final DC Extended Universe title Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom dropped 44.4% on its fifth weekend, with £252,860 bringing it to £9.4m. It will likely end as the 10th -highest-grossing of 15 DCEU films, behind 2018’s Shazam! (£13.4m).

The End We Start From, the debut feature of Screen Star of Tomorrow 2012 Mahalia Belo, opened to £155,362 from 452 sites at a £344 site average. The film, starring 2016 Star Jodie Comer, has £170,993 including previews.

The Boys In The Boat dropped 55.3% on its second weekend, with £112,234 taking it to £550,275 for Warner Bros.

Universal’s Blumhouse horror Night Swim dropped 56% on its third weekend, with £108,826 taking it to a £1.3m total.

Michael Mann’s Ferrari starring Adam Driver put on £76,000 on its fourth weekend, dropping 68.6%; the racing drama has just over £4m in total.

Anime Ltd’s Godzilla Minus One, a 2023 release, is still in cinemas after six weekends, with £38,584 taking it to £2.6m total.

The event cinema release of Giselle, a performance by the Dutch National Ballet, took £38,073 from 120 cinemas on Sunday, January 21 for Piece Of Magic.

Saltburn is still in cinemas after 10 weekends, and added £28,669 this time around to reach a £5.6m total.

Russian animation Cats In The Museum scratched up a further £26,472 for Miracle/Dazzler, for a £262,735 total from four weekends.

Lionsgate has two films currently in cinemas: The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, which added £20,513 on its ninth weekend to reach £18.1m; and Justine Triet’s Anatomy Of A Fall, which put on £20,177 to hit £1.7m, after a strong showing in last week’s Bafta nominations.

Disney’s Searchlight Pictures title Next Goal Wins is ending its match with £18,757 on its fourth weekend – a 43% drop that brings it to £1.5m total.

Napoleon’s reign is coming to an end for Sony, with the Ridley Scott epic adding £16,413 on its ninth session to hit £14.2m.

Yash Raj Films’ Dunki is closing out its impressive run, with £15,346 on its fifth weekend bringing the Indian comedy to a £1.7m total.

Having returned to cinemas for an additional Imax run, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is receding again, with £15,089 on its 27th weekend taking it to almost £58.5m. Its anticipated success in awards season could see it back on the big screen over the coming months.

Central City Media’s Hong Kong drama In Broad Daylight opened to £14,156, and has £15,725 including previews.

BFI Distribution opened two titles in UK-Ireland cinemas this weekend: documentary Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer, to £7,491; and the German director’s own The Engima of Kaspar Hauser, to £5,178.