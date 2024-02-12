Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Feb 9-11) Total gross to date Week 1. Migration (Universal) £2.5m £6.7m 2 2. Argylle (Universal) £994,542 £3.7m 2 3. The Iron Claw (Lionsgate) £671,297 £754,153 1 4. All Of Us Strangers (Disney) £510,000 £3.8m 3 5. Peppa Pig’s Cinema Party (Trafalgar) £490,405 £490,405 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.26

Universal maintained a one-two at the UK-Ireland box office this weekend, as animation Migration held off Matthew Vaughn’s spy comedy Argylle.

Migration, from Minions creators Illumination, added £2.5m on its second session – a 31% drop. The film has £6.7m in total.

On its second weekend, Argylle dropped 43%, with £994,542 taking it to £3.7m – down on the usual level of Vaughn’s directorial output.

Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw broke into the top five on its opening weekend for Lionsgate. The wrestling drama took £671,297 from 517 sites at a £1,298 site average; and has £754,153 including previews. This makes it Durkin’s highest-grossing feature already in the UK and Ireland, topping 2012’s Martha Marcy May Marlene (£472,904).



Andrew Haigh’s ghost story romance All Of Us Strangers held a top five spot for a third successive weekend, falling 36% with £510,000 taking it to £3.8m total for Disney’s Searchlight Pictures.

Trafalgar Releasing’s Peppa’s Cinema Party brought in £490,405 at the weekend, including from its event release on Friday, February 9.

Takings for the top five dropped a sharp 32.3% to just £5.1m. This is also down 24.8% on the equivalent weekend from last year, with cinemas keenly hoping that Bob Marley: One Love and Madame Web catch fire next weekend.

Anyone rolls on

Former number one Mean Girls fell 42.8% on its fourth weekend for Paramount, with £482,000 taking it to a £7.8m total, well beyond the £5.7m of the original 2004 film.

Anyone But You continues to be a standout box office performer after seven weekends in cinemas. The Sony romantic comedy added £439,312 – a 23.3% drop that was better than the market average – to hit almost £10m, a figure that would’ve seemed unlikely when it opened to £733,416 on the final weekend of 2023.

Wonka continues to lead Warner Bros’ slate, taking £410,000 on its 10th weekend in cinemas – a 27.7% drop – to hit £61.1m, and overtaking Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King to become the 25th -highest-grossing film ever in the UK and Ireland.

Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest posted a good second weekend for A24, adding £388,890 – a 34.8% drop. The Holocaust drama now has £1.3m in total, making it Glazer’s highest-grossing film in the UK and Ireland after just 10 days in cinemas, ahead of Under The Skin (£1.2m).

The re-release of Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 Dune brought in £335,000 at the weekend, in addition to the £22.1m from the film’s original rollout – a promising sign for Warner Bros ahead of Dune: Part Two on March 1.

Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things added £268,000 on its fifth session – a 38% drop – to hit a £6.4m total, a decent result for an 18-rated film.

Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers dropped 40% on its fourth weekend for Universal, adding £236,322 to reach £3m – down on the £8.2m of the director’s 2012 The Descendants, but closer to the £3.9m of 2005’s Sideways.

Cord Jefferson’s awards contender American Fiction posted a strong hold on its second weekend for Curzon. The film, starring Jeffrey Wright, added £213,692 – a drop of just 25.8% - to reach £796,510.

Action title The Beekeeper from Sky Cinema, released by Studiocanal, took £154,746 on its fourth session – a 34.9% drop that brought it to £3.5m.

Studiocanal’s horror Baghead added £86,890 on its third session – a 49% drop – to hit £843,294.

Vertigo Releasing’s Gassed Up started with £63,809 from 191 sites at a £334 location average. Including previews, George Amponsah’s crime thriller has £76,225 in total.

Released in cinemas almost two years after its streaming debut, Disney’s Turning Red took £57,000 from 550 sites at the weekend, at £104-per-cinema.

The Color Purple added £57,000 on its third weekend for Warner Bros, and has just over £1m in total.

Disney’s Wish added £45,000 on its 12th session to hit £12.7m.

On its seventh weekend in cinemas, Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron added £40,111 for Elysian Film Distribution – a 47.1% drop – to hit a strong £4.9m total.

Steve McQueen’s Amsterdam-set documentary Occupied City opened to £32,781 for Modern Films, from 44 sites at a £745 site average. Including previews the film has £42,707 – a decent theatrical performance for a 266-minute war documentary.

On its eighth session, Warner Bros’ Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom added £23,000 to hit £9.7m.

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla is leaving Graceland after six weekends, with the Priscilla Presley story adding £18,760 to hit £3.2m for Mubi.

Warner Bros’ The Boys In The Boat is nearing its finish line with £16,000 on its fifth weekend, for a £793,000 total.

National Theatre Live’s Dear England release added £10,651 on a third weekend in cinemas, to hit £988,014 total.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer added £9,384 on its 30th weekend in cinemas for Universal, to reach a £58.7m total; and should continue to take money as it features in the ongoing awards season.

Felipe Galvez Haberle’s The Settlers opened to £8,026 for Mubi, with £15,279 including previews.

Jeanie Finlay’s documentary Your Fat Friend opened to £4,174 on limited screenings through Tull Stories; and has £45,300 in total after an impressive run of previews.

Park Circus had two limited re-releases in cinemas this weekend –It Happened One Night bringing in £1,262, and expanding to further sites across the Valentine’s Day week; with Ping Pong taking £90.