National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) said on Tuesday that Todd Halstead will assume the newly-created role of director of independent exhibitor engagement.

Kansas-based Halstead will collaborate with NATO’s Independent Theatre Owners Coalition (ITOC) chaired by Colleen Barstow of Omaha-based ACX Cinemas.

He will continue to serve as NATO’s director of government relations and strategy development which he took on in 2021.

“NATO is committed to the independent theatre owners across this country, and Todd is the perfect emissary for that commitment. He knows what is most important to independent exhibitors and he is very passionate about their success,” said Michael O’Leary, NATO president and CEO.

“Independent theaters are the economic and cultural heartbeat of communities throughout the country,” said Barstow. “NATO’s renewed commitment to ITOC promises to launch initiatives that will empower our members, and I look forward to working with Todd in his new strategic role.”

Halstead spearheaded NATO’s government advocacy from 2007 to 2014, and after that held leadership roles as the executive director of Theatre Owners of Mid-America (TOMA) and its convention, CinéShow, from 2014 to 2021.

He also played a role in the development of the Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA), serving as its executive director from 2019 to 2021.