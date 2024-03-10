Oscars 2019 stage 2 c Matt Petit AMPAS

Source: Matt Petit/AMPAS

The 96th Academy Awards takes place today (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The ceremony starts at 4pm PT/7pm ET (11pm UK time) and is expected to run for around three hours. It will be broadcast live on ABC (and ITV in the UK, for the first time).

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for a fourth time, with Raj Kapoor serving as executive producer and showrunner alongside executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan.

Screen will be posting all the winners on this page as they are announced during the live ceremony. Refresh the page for latest updates.

Oppenheimer leads the nominations with 13 nods, ahead of Poor Things on 11 and Killers Of The Flower Moon with 10 nods.

Winners in bold, as they are announced, below (latest award first)

Winners as they happen

Best picture

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone Of Interest

Directing

  • Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest

Actor in a leading role

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a leading role

  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller, Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a supporting role

  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Actress in a supporting role

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera, Barbie
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

International feature film

  • Io Capitano (Italy)
  • Perfect Days (Japan)
  • Society Of The Snow (Spain)
  • The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
  • The Zone Of Interest (UK)

Documentary feature

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Animated feature film

  • The Boy And The Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original screenplay

  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Adapted screenplay

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone Of Interest

Visual effects

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

Cinematography

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Film editing

  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things 

Production design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Music (original song)

  • “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
  • “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
  • “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
  • “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Music (original score)

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Sound

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone Of Interest

Costume Design

  • Barbie
  • Poor Things
  • Oppenheimer
  • Napoleon
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Makeup and hairstyling

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society Of The Snow

Animated short film

  • Letter To A Pig
  • 95 Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over

Documentary short

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Live-action short film

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight Of Fortune
  • Red, White And Blue
  • The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

