The 96th Academy Awards takes place today (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
The ceremony starts at 4pm PT/7pm ET (11pm UK time) and is expected to run for around three hours. It will be broadcast live on ABC (and ITV in the UK, for the first time).
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for a fourth time, with Raj Kapoor serving as executive producer and showrunner alongside executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan.
Screen will be posting all the winners on this page as they are announced during the live ceremony. Refresh the page for latest updates.
Oppenheimer leads the nominations with 13 nods, ahead of Poor Things on 11 and Killers Of The Flower Moon with 10 nods.
Winners in bold, as they are announced, below (latest award first)
Winners as they happen
Best picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Directing
- Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest
Actor in a leading role
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actress in a leading role
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Actor in a supporting role
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Actress in a supporting role
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
International feature film
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society Of The Snow (Spain)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone Of Interest (UK)
Documentary feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Animated feature film
- The Boy And The Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Original screenplay
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Adapted screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Visual effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Film editing
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Production design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Music (original song)
- “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
- “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
- “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
- “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie
Music (original score)
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone Of Interest
Costume Design
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- Napoleon
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Makeup and hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society Of The Snow
Animated short film
- Letter To A Pig
- 95 Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over
Documentary short
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Live-action short film
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight Of Fortune
- Red, White And Blue
- The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
No comments yet