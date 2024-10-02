Andrew Cumming’s Stone Age thriller Out Of Darkness leads the film nominations for the 2024 Bafta Scotland Awards, nominated in three categories including best feature film.

The film, which follows a gang of early humans who suspect a malevolent being is hunting them down, also received nominations for actor film for Kit Young, and actress film for Safia Oakley-Green.

Out Of Darkness premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in 2022, before a UK-Ireland release in February this year by Signature Entertainment under the title The Origin.

Cumming, his co-writer Ruth Greenberg and Oakley-Green have all previously been named Screen Stars of Tomorrow; as has the film’s casting director Heather Basten.

Ella Glendining – another former Screen Star – is nominated for director factual for Is There Anybody Out There?, with the feature documentary also receiving a nomination for the feature film prize.

Adura Onashile’s Girl completes the trio of Feature Film nominees, with Onashile also nominated in director fiction. Onashile has also been selected as a Screen Star, as has casting director Isabella Odoffin and cinematographer Tasha Back, with producers Ciara Barry and Rosie Crerar chosen as Rising Stars Scotland.

BBC comedy Dinosaur headed the television nominations with four, including television scripted; while 2024 Screen Star Richard Gadd took two nominations for his hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer, for writer film/television and actor television.

Nominees for the Bafta Scotland Audience Award will be announced on Friday, October 11, with two honorary special award recipients announced next month.

The winners will be unveiled at a ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday, November 17, hosted by Edith Bowman. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Bafta’s YouTube channel.

Bafta Scotland 2024 nominees

Feature Film

Girl – Adura Onashile, Ciara Barry, Rosie Crerar

Is There Anybody Out There? - Nikki Parrott, Ella Glendining, Janine Marmot, Erland Cooper, Rachel Roberts

Out of Darkness – Andrew Cumming, Ruth Greenberg, Oliver Kassman, Wendy Griffin

Actor Film

Lorn Macdonald – The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

Stephen McMillan – The Lesson

Kit Young – Out of Darkness

Actress Film

Shirley Henderson – The Trouble With Jessica

Safia Oakley-Green – Out of Darkness

Tilda Swinton – The Eternal Daughter

Actor Television

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Daniel Portman – Loch Henry (Black Mirror)

David Tennant – There She Goes

Actress Television

Doon Mackichan – Two Doors Down

Elaine C. Smith – Two Doors Down

Ashley Storrie – Dinosaur

Nicola Walker – Annika

Director Factual

Ella Glendining – Is There Anybody Out There?

Kevin Macdonald - High & Low – John Galliano

Matt Pinder – Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae

Director Fiction

Hope Dickson Leach – The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

Niamh Mckeown – Dinosaur

Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses

Adura Onashile – Girl

Entertainment

The Agency: Unfiltered - Laura Capaldi, Selena Mackay, Mark Downie, Connie Sneddon, Andrew Ferguson, Stu Gray – IWC Media/BBC Scotland

Burns Night 2024 Production Team – BBC Scotland Productions/BBC Scotland

Richard Osman’s House Of Games Production Team - Remarkable TV/BBC Two

Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out Production Team - IWC Media, Motion Content Group/Channel 5

Factual Series

Icons Of Football Production Team – BBC Scotland Productions/BBC Scotland

Not Your Average Family Hannah Currie, Jordan Laird, Ian Greenhill, Andy Maas, Kathryn Burnett, Laura Jamieson - Studio Something/BBC Scotland

Scotland - The New Wild Production Team – Maramedia/BBC Scotland

Features

Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig Production Team - Tuesday’s Child Scotland/Channel 4

Location, Location, Location Production Team – IWC Media/Channel 4

Secrets Of The Supermarket Own-Brands Tim Robinson, Emma Burns, Philip Goldie, Nicole Kleeman, Fiona Blair – Firecrest Films/Channel 4

News & Current Affairs

Catching A Killer: The Murder Of Emma Caldwell (Disclosure) Samantha Poling, Eamon T. O Connor, Shelley Jofre, Anton Ferrie – BBC Scotland

HM The Queen: The Journey To London Production Team – BBC Scotland/BBC One

Less For More: The Truth About Food Prices (Dispatches) – Tim Dowse, Tulip Chicoine, Nicole Kleeman – Firecrest Films/Channel 4

Short Film & Animation

Blackwool Production Team

Care Jagoda Tlok, Jess Kelly

Friends On The Outside Annabel Moodie, Lea Luiz De Oliveira

You Land Debora Maite Bottino, Carys Evans, Katie Mallinder, Mary-Helena Quigley

Single Documentary

Eilish Mccolgan: Running In The Family Andy Maas, Jordan Laird, Ian Greenhill, Alex Harron – Studio Something/BBC Scotland

Liar: The Fake Grooming Scandal Emma Stewart, Nicole Kleeman, Jack Rampling, Iain Scollay, Audrey Mccolligan – Firecrest Films/BBC Three

Strike! The Village That Fought Back Mick Mcavoy, Carl Hindmarch, Lewis Dodds, Naomi Buchanan, Claudia Massie – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

Television Scripted

Dinosaur Matilda Curtis, Ashley Storrie, Niamh Mckeown, Brian Coffey, Sarah Hammond, Jack Williams – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Scotland

Float Arabella Page Croft, Bjorn Hanson, Stef Smith, Nicole Fitzpatrick, Kieran Parker – Black Camel Pictures/BBC Scotland

Shetland Production Team – Silverprint Pictures/BBC One

Writer Film/Television

Matilda Curtis, Ashley Storrie – Dinosaur

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Nicole Taylor – One Day