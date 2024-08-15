South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is set to begin shooting his adaptation of US novel The Ax on Saturday (August 17), according to distributor CJ ENM.

The English-language title of the film is No Other Choice (the Korean title directly translates as I Can’t Help It).

It will mark the first feature from the Oldboy director since 2022 noir melodrama Decision To Leave, which premiered in Competition at Cannes where Park won best director and subsequently secured nominations at the Baftas and Golden Globes. He has since made US drama series The Sympathizer starring Robert Downey Jr. for HBO.

The upcoming film is based on Donald E. Westlake’s 1997 novel, which was first adapted for the screen in 2005 by Costa-Gavras, titled Le Couperet (The Ax).

The Korean version centres on Man-soo, a middle-aged man who is fired from a paper company after many years of service and goes on a killing spree to eliminate his competition. The lead role will be played by Lee Byung-hun, who previously worked with Park on 2000 mystery thriller Joint Security Area and the Korean part of 2004 horror trilogy Three… Extremes.

The cast also includes So Ye-jin as Man-soo’s wife and Lee Sung-min and Yeom Hye-ran as a couple who have dealt with the same experience of unemployment. Park Hee-soon, Cha-Seung-won and Yoo Yeon-seok round out the cast.

It will be produced by CJ ENM Studios and Park’s Moho Films. A release date has yet to be decided.

Park is one of South Korea’s most acclaimed filmmakers who broke through with Joint Security Area in 2000 before directing the Vengeance trilogy comprising Sympathy For Mr. Vengeance, Oldboy and Lady Vengeance. Revenge thriller Oldboy became the first Korean film to win the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2004.

He subsequently made horror Thirst, psychological thriller The Handmaiden and romantic mystery Decision To Leave, all of which played in Competition at Cannes. Further credits include English-language feature Stoker and TV miniseries The Little Drummer Girl.

In April, it was revealed that Park had partnered with Lionsgate Television to develop an English-language series based on Oldboy.