Production has begun in Japan on Searchlight Pictures’ Rental Family starring Brendan Fraser as the company announced new cast members Takehiro Hira from Shogun and Oscar winner Akira Emoto.

Beef and Tokyo Vice director Hikari helms the comedic drama, which also stars previously announced Mari Yamamoto.

Principal photography is scheduled to continue in Japan through May on the story of a lonely American actor (Fraser) in Tokyo who forges unexpected connections after he gets a job playing stand-in roles in people’s lives at a Japanese “rental family” company.

Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev of Sight Unseen are producing with Hikari, and Shin Yamaguchi. Hikari and Stephen Blahut co-wrote the screenplay.

Executive producers are Blahut, Tomo Koizumi, Jennifer Semler, Oren Moverman, and Leonid Lebedev.

Release plans will be announced at a later date.

Hira recently wrapped production on Guy Maddin’s feature Rumors opposite Cate Blanchett, and The Amateur starring Rami Malek and Rachel Brosnahan. His credits include Japanese hit The Floating Castle and Gran Turismo, while he earned a Bafta nomination for the series Giri/Haji.

Emoto won the Japan Academy Award for lead performance for Dr. Akagi.