The Sundance festival has added Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman’s The Alabama Solution and Bao Nguyen’s The Stringer to its documentary feature line-up.

Both films hail from the US and will get their world premieres in the Premieres category of this year’s festival, which runs January 23 to February 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City.

The Alabama Solution, which Jarecki and Kaufman produced and directed, centres on incarcerated men who defy the odds to expose a cover-up in one of America’s deadliest prison systems.

The Stringer, directed by Nguyen and produced by Fiona Turner and Terri Lichstein, is about the two-year investigation to uncover a scandal behind the making of one of the most recognised photos of the 20th century.

Nguyen was previously at Sundance for the premieres of his Be Water and The Greatest Night in Pop.

Jarecki has been at the festival before with Capturing the Friedmans, Just a Clown and The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.

The additions boost the 2025 Sundance feature programme to 88 titles.

Festival director of programming Kim Yutani commented: “Adding these two nonfiction features to our robust slate of documentary offerings at the festival, both told by filmmakers who have been a part of our Sundance community for many years, completes our programming with compelling explorations around justice and truth-telling.”