The Sundance Film Festival has revealed details of this year’s Beyond Film programme of panels and discussions, with participants including Steven Soderbergh, Christine Vachon, Jesse Eisenberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Lucy Lawless.

The festival, which runs January 18-28, has also added the world premiere screening of The Greatest Night in Pop to this year’s film line-up. The UK/US documentary, directed by Bao Nguyen, tells the story of 1985 fund-raising pop song We Are the World. Nguyen, producer Julia Nottingham and producer and subject Lionel Richie will be present for a post-screening conversation.

The Beyond Film line-up will have four strands. Power of Story: Four Decades of Taking Chances will feature speakers including Miguel Arteta, Richard Linklater, Dawn Porter and Vachon.

Cinema Cafe will comprise six informal discussions with guests including Soderbergh, Eisenberg, Ejiofor and Lawless as well as Mark Duplass, Steve James and Debra Granik.

The Big Conversation sessions will deal with AI and emerging artists, with speakers set to include Andy Zuchero, Sam Zuchero and Carlos López Estrada.

New for the 2024 Sundance is a New Frontier: Let’s Rebrand Artificial Intelligence session with Navid Khonsari, Ari Melenciano, Rashaad Newsome and Sandra Rodriguez.

Ania Trzebiatowska, curator of the Beyond Film programme, commented: “Our Beyond Film programming is a crucial and inspiring part of the Sundance Film Festival experience. Especially this year, as we celebrate our fortieth edition, these events enable audiences to go beyond the screens — whether you’re watching in theaters here in person, or online from home — to meaningfully connect with artists and their stories.”