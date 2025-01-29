The Count Of Monte-Cristo leads the nominations for France’s Cesar Awards with 14 nods, followed by Beating Hearts on 13 and Emilia Perez on 12.
The awards will be unveiled in Paris on February 28.
More to follow.
By Rebecca Leffler2025-01-29T09:39:00+00:00
