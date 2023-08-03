The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled the titles in its Discovery and Midnight Madness programmes, with the line-ups including Harmony Korine’s Aggro Dr1ft, Patricia Arquette’s Gonzo Girl and Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex.
The Discovery line-up, designed to open a window on contemporary international cinema with first and second features from new filmmakers, comprises 26 titles from 25 countries, most of them world or international premieres.
As well as Arquette’s directing debut Gonzo Girl, with the actor also starring alongside Willem Dafoe, in the opening night slot, the section includes British filmmaker Walker’s How to Have Sex, winner of the Un Certain Regard award at this year’s Cannes.
Overall, Discovery spotlights 13 female filmmakers, representing 50% of the section’s total programme.
The Midnight Madness programme, which focuses on iconoclastic work, includes ten titles, seven of them world premieres. Dicks: The Musical, from Borat director Larry Charles, is the section’s opening night film and Korine’s Aggro Dri1ft, which also screens at the Venice festival, makes its North American debut.
TIFF chief programming officer Anita Lee said: “We’re excited to be showcasing new voices, audacious vision, and genre-bending cinema. TIFF’s Discovery and Midnight Madness programmes for 2023 will once again prove to be the ultimate destination for tastemakers and experience seekers.”
This year’s TIFF runs September 7–17.
All films are world premieres unless otherwise indicated:
Midnight Madness
Aggro Dr1ft (US) – North American premiere
Dir: Harmony Korine
Boy Kills World (Ger/South Africa/US)
Dir: Moritz Mohr
Dicks: The Musical USA - opening night film
Dir: Larry Charles
Hell of a Summer (US/Can)
Dirs: Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk
Kill (India)
Dir: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat
NAGA (Saudi Arabia)
Dir: Meshal Aljaser
Riddle of Fire (US) - closing film, North American premiere
Dir: Weston Razooli
Sleep (South Korea) – North American premiere
Dir: Jason Yu
When Evil Lurks (Argentina)
Dir: Demián Rugna
Working Class Goes to Hell (Serbia)
Dir: Mladen Đorđević
Discovery
Achilles (Iran/Ger/Fr)
Dir: Farhad Delaram
After The Fire (Fr)
Dir: Mehdi Fikri
A Match (Sthal) (India)
Dir: Jayant Digambar Somalkar
Andragogy (Indonesia/Singapore)
Dir: Wregas Bhanuteja
An Endless Sunday (It/Ger/Ireland) – international premiere
Dir: Alain Parroni
Arthur & Diana (Ger)
Dir: Sara Summa
Backspot (Can)
Dir: D W Waterson
Frybread Face and Me (US) – international premiere
Dir: Billy Luther
Gonzo Girl (US) - opening night film
Dir: Patricia Arquette
Hajjan (Saudi Arabia/Egypt/Jordan)
Dir: Abu Bakr Shawky
How to Have Sex (UK) – North American premiere
Dir: Molly Manning Walker
I Don’t Know Who You Are (Can)
Dir: M H Murray
La Suprema (Colombia)
Dir: Felipe Holguín Caro
Mandoob (Saudi Arabia)
Dir: Ali Kalthami
Mimang (South Korea)
Dir: Kim Taeyang
Seagrass (Can)
Dir: Meredith Hama-Brown
Solitude (Iceland/Slovakia/Fr)
Dir: Ninna Pálmadóttir
Tautuktavuk (What We See) (Can)
Dirs: Carol Kunnuk, Lucy Tulugarjuk
The Teacher (UK/Palestine/Qatar)
Dir: Farah Nabulsi
The Tundra Within Me (Eallugierdi) (Norway)
Dir: Sara Margrethe Oskal
The Queen of My Dreams (Can)
Dir: Fawzia Mirza
Valentina or the Serenity (Valentina o la serenidad) (Mex)
Dir: Ángeles Cruz
Widow Clicquot (Fr)
Dir: Thomas Napper
Wild Woman (Cuba)
Dir: Alán González
Without Air (Hungary)
Dir: Katalin Moldovai
Yellow Bus (UAE)
Dir: Wendy Bednarz
