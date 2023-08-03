The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled the titles in its Discovery and Midnight Madness programmes, with the line-ups including Harmony Korine’s Aggro Dr1ft, Patricia Arquette’s Gonzo Girl and Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex.

The Discovery line-up, designed to open a window on contemporary international cinema with first and second features from new filmmakers, comprises 26 titles from 25 countries, most of them world or international premieres.

As well as Arquette’s directing debut Gonzo Girl, with the actor also starring alongside Willem Dafoe, in the opening night slot, the section includes British filmmaker Walker’s How to Have Sex, winner of the Un Certain Regard award at this year’s Cannes.

Overall, Discovery spotlights 13 female filmmakers, representing 50% of the section’s total programme.

The Midnight Madness programme, which focuses on iconoclastic work, includes ten titles, seven of them world premieres. Dicks: The Musical, from Borat director Larry Charles, is the section’s opening night film and Korine’s Aggro Dri1ft, which also screens at the Venice festival, makes its North American debut.

TIFF chief programming officer Anita Lee said: “We’re excited to be showcasing new voices, audacious vision, and genre-bending cinema. TIFF’s Discovery and Midnight Madness programmes for 2023 will once again prove to be the ultimate destination for tastemakers and experience seekers.”

This year’s TIFF runs September 7–17.

All films are world premieres unless otherwise indicated:

Midnight Madness

Aggro Dr1ft (US) – North American premiere

Dir: Harmony Korine

Boy Kills World (Ger/South Africa/US)

Dir: Moritz Mohr

Dicks: The Musical USA - opening night film

Dir: Larry Charles

Hell of a Summer (US/Can)

Dirs: Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk

Kill (India)

Dir: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

NAGA (Saudi Arabia)

Dir: Meshal Aljaser

Riddle of Fire (US) - closing film, North American premiere

Dir: Weston Razooli

Sleep (South Korea) – North American premiere

Dir: Jason Yu

When Evil Lurks (Argentina)

Dir: Demián Rugna

Working Class Goes to Hell (Serbia)

Dir: Mladen Đorđević

Discovery

Achilles (Iran/Ger/Fr)

Dir: Farhad Delaram

After The Fire (Fr)

Dir: Mehdi Fikri

A Match (Sthal) (India)

Dir: Jayant Digambar Somalkar

Andragogy (Indonesia/Singapore)

Dir: Wregas Bhanuteja

An Endless Sunday (It/Ger/Ireland) – international premiere

Dir: Alain Parroni

Arthur & Diana (Ger)

Dir: Sara Summa

Backspot (Can)

Dir: D W Waterson

Frybread Face and Me (US) – international premiere

Dir: Billy Luther

Gonzo Girl (US) - opening night film

Dir: Patricia Arquette

Hajjan (Saudi Arabia/Egypt/Jordan)

Dir: Abu Bakr Shawky

How to Have Sex (UK) – North American premiere

Dir: Molly Manning Walker

I Don’t Know Who You Are (Can)

Dir: M H Murray

La Suprema (Colombia)

Dir: Felipe Holguín Caro

Mandoob (Saudi Arabia)

Dir: Ali Kalthami

Mimang (South Korea)

Dir: Kim Taeyang

Seagrass (Can)

Dir: Meredith Hama-Brown

Solitude (Iceland/Slovakia/Fr)

Dir: Ninna Pálmadóttir

Tautuktavuk (What We See) (Can)

Dirs: Carol Kunnuk, Lucy Tulugarjuk

The Teacher (UK/Palestine/Qatar)

Dir: Farah Nabulsi

The Tundra Within Me (Eallugierdi) (Norway)

Dir: Sara Margrethe Oskal

The Queen of My Dreams (Can)

Dir: Fawzia Mirza

Valentina or the Serenity (Valentina o la serenidad) (Mex)

Dir: Ángeles Cruz

Widow Clicquot (Fr)

Dir: Thomas Napper

Wild Woman (Cuba)

Dir: Alán González

Without Air (Hungary)

Dir: Katalin Moldovai

Yellow Bus (UAE)

Dir: Wendy Bednarz