Talents from the UK and Ireland won a handful of Oscars in this year’s Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Several winners were honoured for their work on The Brutalist, on which the UK branch of Brookstreet Pictures was the lead producer, with UK companies Lip Sync and Intake Films also among the production entities.

British cinematographer Lol Crawley won the Oscar in that category for The Brutalist and British composer Daniel Blumberg took a statuette for the film’s original score.

British writer Peter Straughan won the adapted screenplay Oscar for Conclave, a US-UK co-production with source material by UK author Robert Harris.

Dune: Part Two brought Oscars in the visual effects category for British VFX supervisor Paul Lambert and Welsh-Canadian Rhys Salcombe. Also for the sci-fi sequel, the UK’s Gareth John was among the Oscar winners in the achievement in sound category.

The Oscar ceremony also included a tribute to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the longtime American-British producers of the James Bond films, who just signed a deal passing creative control of the Bond franchise over to Amazon MGM.