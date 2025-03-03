Talents from the UK won a handful of Oscars in this year’s Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Several winners were honoured for their work on The Brutalist, on which the UK branch of Brookstreet Pictures was the lead producer, with UK companies LipSync and Intake Films also among the production entities.

UK cinematographer Lol Crawley won the Oscar in that category for The Brutalist and UK composer Daniel Blumberg took a statuette for the film’s original score.

UK writer Peter Straughan won the adapted screenplay Oscar for Conclave, a US-UK co-production with source material by UK author Robert Harris.

Dune: Part Two brought Oscars in the visual effects category for UK VFX supervisor Paul Lambert and UK-Canadian Rhys Salcombe. Also for the sci-fi sequel, the UK’s Gareth John was among the Oscar winners in the achievement in sound category.

In production design, Wicked’s Nathan Crowley and set decoration lead Lee Sandales both hail from the UK.

The ceremony also included a tribute to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the longtime US-UK producers of the James Bond films, who had just signed a deal passing creative control of the Bond franchise over to Amazon MGM.