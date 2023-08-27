National Cinema Day will return to UK cinemas next weekend on Saturday, September 2, offering cut-price tickets at over 630 participating cinemas.

The venues taking part will offer tickets from £3 to cinema-goers across the day. It follows last year’s reboot edition, the first National Cinema Day in almost 30 years, which brought in almost 1.5m admissions – around three times the normal level.

A range of cinemas are participating in the scheme, from all major UK operators to smaller chains and independent venues.

The scheme has been developed by cross-industry body Cinema First, and is supported by the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association.

“There seems no better time than now to celebrate UK cinema-going, one of the nation’s favourite out- of-home leisure activities,” said Iain Jacon, chair of Cinema First. “Coming off of the back of recent successes and the huge profile they have given to the sector, we wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy the big screen experience.

“While all the evidence confirms that cinema-going is amongst the most low-cost, best value-for-money leisure opportunities, we also of course recognise that many households are still experiencing significant impacts on their finances and wanted to do our bit to make a trip to the cinema even more affordable for the whole family.”

After a moderate first half of the year, July and August have seen records fall at the UK-Ireland box office through the success of Warner Bros’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer. Barbie has entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in the territory, and is Warner Bros’ number one title ever; while Oppenheimer is closing in on a record gross for UK filmmaker Christopher Nolan, catching the £56.8m of Dunkirk.

Many UK-Ireland cinemas broke admissions records on the penultimate weekend of July, with the territory as a whole recording the best box office session since spring 2019 and highest level of weekly admissions in over a decade.