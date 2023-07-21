Venice Classics will include a screening of ‘The Exorcist’ and tributes to late filmmakers Ruggero Deodato and Carlos Saura as part of its line-up of restored features for the 2023 edition.
The Exorcist, by William Friedkin, returns in a restored version, to mark the 100th anniversary of its distributor, Warner Bros.
Italian genre master Deodato passed away last year. One of his most extreme films, Ultimo Mondo Cannibale, has been programmed in tribute. This edition also pays homage to Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, who died in January, with pre-opening night film La provinciale (The Wayward Wife) by Mario Soldati, and the rarely seen documentary dedicated to her by Orson Welles in 1958, Portrait Of Gina, playing out of competition.
Spanish director Saura, who died in February, will have a restored version of his Berlinale award winner La Caza (The Hunt) screen.
Revised director’s cuts of One From The Heart by Francis Ford Coppola and Profundo Carmesí (Deep Crimson) by Arturo Ripstein will also play, with Andrei Rublev by Andrei Tarkovsky presented in the reconstruction of the complete original version, which was censored before its release and has never been seen until now.
Medeas director and screenwriter Andrea Pallaoro will chair the jury of film students who, for the 10th year, will award the Venice Classics prizes for the respective competitions for best restored film and for the best documentary about cinema.
Venice Classics has since 2012 presented world premiere screenings of a selection of the best restorations of film classics. It is curated by Alberto Barbera with the collaboration of Federico Gironi.
The 80th edition of the Venice film festival runs from August 30- September 9 2023.
Venice Classics 2023 line-up
Slike Iz Života Udarnika (Life Of A Shock Force Worker) (Yugoslavia, 1972)
Dir. Bahrudin Bato Čengić
Restored by: Slovenska Kinoteka / Filmski Centar Sarajevo / Hrvatski Državi Arhiv – Hrvatska Kinoteka / Ōsterreichisches Filmmuseum
Ultimo Mondo Cannibale (Jungle Holocaust) (It, 1977)
Dir. Ruggero Deodato
Restored by: Minerva Pictures
Rebecca Of Sunnybrook Farm (US, 1938)
Dir. Allan Dwan
Restored by: Walt Disney Studios / The Film Foundation
One From The Heart: Reprise (US, 1982)
Dir. Francis Ford Coppola
Restored by: American Zoetrope
The Exorcist (US, 1973)
Dir. William Friedkin
Restored by: Warner Bros.
King & Country (UK, 1964)
Dir. Joseph Losey
Restored by: StudioCanal
Days Of Heaven (US, 1978)
Dir. Terrence Malick
Restored by: Criterion / Paramount
Saaz Dahani (Harmonica) (Iran, 1973)
Dir. Amir Naderi
Restored by: Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young adults – Kanoon / Roashana Laboratory
Chichi Ariki (There Was A Father) (Japan, 1942)
Dir. Yasujiro Ozu
Restored by: Shochiku / National Film Archive of Japan
Tini Zabutykh Predkiv (Shadows Of Forgotten Ancestors) (Ukr, 1965)
Dir. Sergei Parajanov
Restored By: Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio
Profundo Carmesí (Deep Crimson) – Director’s Cut (Mex-Sp-Fr, 2023)
Dir. Arturo Ripstein
Restored By: Alebrije Producciones / Wanda Films
The Working Girls (US, 1974)
Dir. Stephanie Rothman
Restored By: The Museum Of Modern Art, New York
La Caza (The Hunt) (Sp, 1966)
Dir. Carlos Saura
Restored By: Video Mercury Films
La Provinciale (The Wayward Wife) (It, 1953)
Dir. Mario Soldati
Restored by: CSC - Cineteca Nazionale, in collaboration with Compass Film
Ohikkoshi (Moving) (Japan, 1993)
Dir. Shinji Sômai
Restored by: Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation
Andrei Rublev – Director’s Cut (USSR, 1966)
Dir. Andrei Tarkovsky
Restored By: Istituto Internazionale Andrei Tarkovsky in collaboration with Coevolutions and Cloudpost
Les Créatures (The Creatures) (Fr, 1965)
Dir. Agnès Varda
Restored by: Ciné Tamaris / CNC
Bellissima (It, 1951)
Dir. Luchino Visconti
Restored by: CSC - Cineteca Nazionale in collaboration with Compass Film
Bugis Street (HK, 1995)
Dir. Yonfan
Restored by: L’Immagine Ritrovata / Far Sun Film
Out of competition
Portrait Of Gina (US, 1958)
Dir. Orson Welles
Restored by: Munich Filmmuseum, in collaboration with Cinecittà
