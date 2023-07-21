Venice Classics will include a screening of ‘The Exorcist’ and tributes to late filmmakers Ruggero Deodato and Carlos Saura as part of its line-up of restored features for the 2023 edition.

The Exorcist, by William Friedkin, returns in a restored version, to mark the 100th anniversary of its distributor, Warner Bros.

Italian genre master Deodato passed away last year. One of his most extreme films, Ultimo Mondo Cannibale, has been programmed in tribute. This edition also pays homage to Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, who died in January, with pre-opening night film La provinciale (The Wayward Wife) by Mario Soldati, and the rarely seen documentary dedicated to her by Orson Welles in 1958, Portrait Of Gina, playing out of competition.

Spanish director Saura, who died in February, will have a restored version of his Berlinale award winner La Caza (The Hunt) screen.

Revised director’s cuts of One From The Heart by Francis Ford Coppola and Profundo Carmesí (Deep Crimson) by Arturo Ripstein will also play, with Andrei Rublev by Andrei Tarkovsky presented in the reconstruction of the complete original version, which was censored before its release and has never been seen until now.

Medeas director and screenwriter Andrea Pallaoro will chair the jury of film students who, for the 10th year, will award the Venice Classics prizes for the respective competitions for best restored film and for the best documentary about cinema.

Venice Classics has since 2012 presented world premiere screenings of a selection of the best restorations of film classics. It is curated by Alberto Barbera with the collaboration of Federico Gironi.

The 80th edition of the Venice film festival runs from August 30- September 9 2023.

Venice Classics 2023 line-up

Slike Iz Života Udarnika (Life Of A Shock Force Worker) (Yugoslavia, 1972)

Dir. Bahrudin Bato Čengić

Restored by: Slovenska Kinoteka / Filmski Centar Sarajevo / Hrvatski Državi Arhiv – Hrvatska Kinoteka / Ōsterreichisches Filmmuseum

Ultimo Mondo Cannibale (Jungle Holocaust) (It, 1977)

Dir. Ruggero Deodato

Restored by: Minerva Pictures

Rebecca Of Sunnybrook Farm (US, 1938)

Dir. Allan Dwan

Restored by: Walt Disney Studios / The Film Foundation

One From The Heart: Reprise (US, 1982)

Dir. Francis Ford Coppola

Restored by: American Zoetrope

The Exorcist (US, 1973)

Dir. William Friedkin

Restored by: Warner Bros.

King & Country (UK, 1964)

Dir. Joseph Losey

Restored by: StudioCanal

Days Of Heaven (US, 1978)

Dir. Terrence Malick

Restored by: Criterion / Paramount

Saaz Dahani (Harmonica) (Iran, 1973)

Dir. Amir Naderi

Restored by: Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young adults – Kanoon / Roashana Laboratory

Chichi Ariki (There Was A Father) (Japan, 1942)

Dir. Yasujiro Ozu

Restored by: Shochiku / National Film Archive of Japan

Tini Zabutykh Predkiv (Shadows Of Forgotten Ancestors) (Ukr, 1965)

Dir. Sergei Parajanov

Restored By: Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio

Profundo Carmesí (Deep Crimson) – Director’s Cut (Mex-Sp-Fr, 2023)

Dir. Arturo Ripstein

Restored By: Alebrije Producciones / Wanda Films

The Working Girls (US, 1974)

Dir. Stephanie Rothman

Restored By: The Museum Of Modern Art, New York

La Caza (The Hunt) (Sp, 1966)

Dir. Carlos Saura

Restored By: Video Mercury Films

La Provinciale (The Wayward Wife) (It, 1953)

Dir. Mario Soldati

Restored by: CSC - Cineteca Nazionale, in collaboration with Compass Film

Ohikkoshi (Moving) (Japan, 1993)

Dir. Shinji Sômai

Restored by: Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation

Andrei Rublev – Director’s Cut (USSR, 1966)

Dir. Andrei Tarkovsky

Restored By: Istituto Internazionale Andrei Tarkovsky in collaboration with Coevolutions and Cloudpost

Les Créatures (The Creatures) (Fr, 1965)

Dir. Agnès Varda

Restored by: Ciné Tamaris / CNC

Bellissima (It, 1951)

Dir. Luchino Visconti

Restored by: CSC - Cineteca Nazionale in collaboration with Compass Film

Bugis Street (HK, 1995)

Dir. Yonfan

Restored by: L’Immagine Ritrovata / Far Sun Film

Out of competition

Portrait Of Gina (US, 1958)

Dir. Orson Welles

Restored by: Munich Filmmuseum, in collaboration with Cinecittà