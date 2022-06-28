ScreenSkills
ScreenSkills is the industry-led skills body for the UK's screen industries – film, animation, VFX and immersive technology, games and television including unscripted, children's and high-end.
How ScreenSkills is nurturing a diverse array of behind-the-camera talent
ScreenSkills’ training programmes provides behind-the-camera talent a route into the industry.
How UK training schemes help deliver more senior credits to film and TV crew
The myriad programmes offered by the UK’s ScreenSkills are helping to deliver new and experienced crew and talent to the thriving film and TV sector.
How new training schemes are helping the UK production sector
ScreenSkills runs a range of programmes that find people in other sectors with experience the industry needs and supports them in.
Why training remains crucial to the UK’s screen industries success
Industry professionals reveal how ScreenSkills has helped advance their careers.
How becoming a mentor for ScreenSkills can make a difference
ScreenSkills is seeking mentors to ensuring the UK film and TV industry has the workforce it needs.
ScreenSkills’ Film Forward scheme helps UK productions recruit diverse crew
The programme is designed to help productions extend their network of experienced Black, Asian or minority ethnic professionals.
UK production boom sees ScreenSkills focus on in-demand roles
ScreenSkills is ensuring the UK film and TV industry has the workforce it needs by training and upskilling professionals to excel in roles and grades that are particularly in-demand.
How the UK screen sector has ramped up training during lockdown
68,500 people undertook training or career development with the UK skills body ScreenSkills in the past year.
How ScreenSkills is tackling the UK film sector’s diversity challenge
ScreenSkills aims to foster a film industry where no one should feel their face does not fit.
How ScreenSkills supports the UK's brightest young filmmakers
UK training organisation ScreenSkills, previously known as Creative Skillset, has been instrumental in developing the careers of many of the UK filmmakers selected for this year’s Stars of Tomorrow.