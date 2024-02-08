The Academy board said on Thursday it has created an annual competitive Oscar for achievement in casting, beginning with the 98th Academy Awards for films released in 2025.

“Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognise and celebrate,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang.

“We congratulate our casting directors branch members on this exciting milestone and for their commitment and diligence throughout this process.”

“On behalf of the members of the casting directors branch, we’d like to thank the board of governors, the Awards Committee and Academy leadership for their support.

”This award is a deserved acknowledgment of our casting directors’ exceptional talents and a testament to the dedicated efforts of our branch,” said Academy casting directors branch governors Richard Hicks, Kim Taylor-Coleman and Debra Zane.

Category rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural award will be announced in April 2025 with the complete 98th Academy Awards rules.

The specifics of the award’s presentation will be determined by the board and its administrative leadership at a future date.

The casting directors branch was created in July 2013 and there are close to 160 members.

The last new award category created was best animated feature film, established in 2001.