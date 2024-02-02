Carl Weathers, the former American Football player who stared in the Rocky films opposite Sylvester Stallone and also earned notable credits in Predator and later in life The Mandalorian, has died. He was 76.

Weathers passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday. He was born in New Orleans on January 14 1948, and stood out as a keen athlete in his youth, playing for San Diego State University in the team’s invincible season in 1968 when they won all 11 games.

He studied drama at the institution and moved into acting in the 1970s, getting his first film credit on Clint Eastwood’s Magnum Force in 1973.

TV work followed on the likes of The Six Million Dollar Man and S.W.A.T. before Weathers broke out as the cocky boxing champion Apollo Creed in Stallone’s 1976 drama Rocky.

Creed and Rocky Balboa went head-to-head again in Rocky II in 1979 and became friends in 1982’s Rocky III, before the character’s death at the hands of Ivan Drago played by Dolph Lundgren in Rocky IV in 1985. The Creed legacy lives on through his on-screen son Adonis Johnson, played by Michael B Jordan in the Creed franchise.

Weathers was smong the ensembe in 1978 wartime classic Force 10 From Navarone and by the late 1980s he had established himself as a Hollywood celebrity, appearing alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 action thriller Predator and playing the title role in action comedy Action Jackson a year later.

The film and TV roles continued to come in, with notable appearances in films like the Adam Sandler sports comedy Happy Gilmore in 1996, and Weathers enjoyed a late-career burst with a key role in the Star Wars Universe playing Greef Karga in Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian.