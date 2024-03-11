Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Mar 8-10) Total gross to date Week 1. Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros) £5.8m £19.3m 2 2. Wicked Little Letters (Studiocanal) £894,841 £6.1m 3 3. Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount) £828,871 £15.1m 4 4. Migration (Universal) £670,028 £18.4m 6 5. Imaginary (Lionsgate) £650,705 £650,705 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.28

Warner Bros’ Dune: Part Two neared £20m on its second weekend at the UK-Ireland box office; as Lionsgate horror Imaginary was the leading new title in fifth place.

Dune: Part Two added £5.8m – a 37.1% drop, that brings it to £19.3m total. This is a slightly bigger drop than 2021’s Dune, which fell 30.7% on its second weekend; but it is far ahead of that film’s total of £13.2m, which included an extra day in cinemas.

Dune finished on £22.1m; Part Two will pass that across the next week, and will be looking at a final total north of £40m.

Studiocanal sweary comedy Wicked Little Letters moved up a place in the chart on its third weekend, adding £894,841 to hit £6.1m. The 23.7% drop was better than the market average.

It overtook Paramount’s former number one Bob Marley: One Love, which fell 39% with £828,871 on its fourth session. It is now up to a strong £15.1m.

Universal animation Migration added £670,028 on its sixth session, the entirety of which it has spent in the top five. Its 31% drop on last time out brought it to £18.4m.

Imaginary, a Blumhouse title released by Lionsgate, opened to £650,705 from 516 sites at a £1,261 average – down slightly on the £1,404 average of Blumhouse’s Night Swim from January, and significantly on the £5,293 average of Five Night’s At Freddy’s in October 2023.

Takings for the top five dropped 31.7% to £8.9m – still above the average for this year. However, this was the first weekend with only one film to cross the £1m mark since February 12.

Such a Perfect Days

The event cinema release of Titanic – The Musical took £112,010 at the weekend; with £107,169 from its Thursday 7 opening, it has £219,179 in total through CinemaLive.

Still in cinemas after 14 weekends, Warner Bros’ Wonka added a further £107,587 to cross £63m. Today it will overtake The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring to become the 25th -highest-grossing film of all time in the UK and Ireland.

Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson leads Sony’s slate. The superheroine title added £95,983 on its fourth session to hit a £4.1m total.

Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days posted another excellent hold on its third weekend in cinemas, falling just 15% on last time out. The Mubi release added £93,475 to hit a £596,367 total.

Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest added £81,710 on its sixth weekend for A24, dropping 27.7% and reaching a £2.8m total. It will expect a boost from its best international feature Oscar win last night – the first UK film ever to triumph in the category.

Opera La Forza Del Destino took £80,843 from weekend screenings in the UK for Trafalgar Releasing.

Disney’s theatrical release of 2021 Oscar best animated feature winner Soul opened to £79,000.

Romantic comedy Anyone But You is still in cinemas after 11 weekends for Sony; it added £54,312 on its latest session to hit almost £11.5m total.

Disney’s Searchlight Pictures title Poor Things added £49,000 on its ninth weekend in cinemas to hit £7.3m; and can expect a boost next weekend from its multiple Oscar wins last night.

Women’s football documentary Copa 71 opened to £47,576 for Dogwoof, from 147 cinemas on Friday and 80 across the full weekend. The film has £62,304 in total.

Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw added £40,000 on its fifth weekend for Lionsgate, and is up to almost £2.5m.

Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers added £37,000 on its seventh session, and has a decent £5.2m total.

Lionsgate’s Oscar-winner Anatomy Of A Fall added £36,967 and is up to almost £2m.

On its eighth session, Paramount’s Mean Girls musical added £36,000 and is up to £9.1m.

Park Circus’ Leonardo Da Vinci animation The Inventor opened to £35,387.

American Fiction, winner of best adapted screenplay at last night’s Oscars, added £34,771 and is up to almost £1.5m for Curzon.

National Theatre Live’s Vanya starring Andrew Scott continued for a third weekend in cinemas, adding £33,681 to reach almost £1.6m.

Universal’s Argylle dropped 61% on its sixth weekend with £31,529 taking it to £5.8m.

Mubi’s High & Low: John Galliano opened to £24,925 from 32 sites, and has £41,447 in total including previews.

The Holdovers added £24,543 on its eighth weekend for Universal, and is up to £3.7m total.

On its fourth session in cinemas, Picturehouse Entertainment’s The Taste Of Things added £21,832 to hit £557,446 total.

Universal’s Lisa Frankenstein dropped 78% on its second session with £20,568, and has a low £185,654 total.

Sony anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Hashira Training added a further £16,207 on its third session and is up to £887,040 – ahead of the £640,502 of last year’s To The Swordsmith Village but down on the £1.2m of 2021’s Mugen Train from the Demon Slayer series.

On its 34th weekend in cinemas, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer added £14,951 to hit almost £58.9m. With seven Oscars including best picture at last night’s ceremony, the blockbuster can expect a theatrical boost over the coming weeks.

Signature Entertainment’s French animation Combat Wombat added £14,107 on its second weekend, and has £48,338 total.

Radu Jude’s satire Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World opened to £8,963 for Sovereign Films.