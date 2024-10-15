Tull Stories has acquired award-winning documentary Grand Theft Hamlet for a UK-Ireland cinema release.

The film will screen previews on Monday, December 2 as part of the BFI-backed Escapes programme supporting independent film releases, before a UK-Ireland release on December 6.

Grand Theft Hamlet has its UK premiere at BFI London Film Festival today (October 15), with a special preview at the BFI Imax on Sunday, October 20. The film will then continue its festival tour, including Bath, Rome, Cambridge, Leeds and IDFA, ahead of its UK-Ireland launch.

The film debuted at SXSW this year, where it won the documentary feature jury award; and went on to play festivals including Hot Docs, CPH:DOX, Visions du Reel, Melbourne and Sitges, winning best documentary film at the latter.

Made during the Covid pandemic and shot entirely within the Grand Theft Auto online videogame, Grand Theft Hamlet follows two out-of-work actors attempting to mount a production of Hamlet inside the ultra-violent game world.

It is a feature documentary debut for UK filmmakers Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane. Grylls was one of three recipients of the BFI & Chanel Luminous Gala Filmmaker Award earlier this month.

The film is produced by Julia Ton of Project 1961 and Rebecca Wolff of Grasp The Nettle, and financed by BFI Doc Society, alongside Park Pictures, Altitude and Spark Features. Altitude Film Sales handles worldwide sales.

Jonny Tull of Tull Stories described the film as “one of the most affecting films about the human condition, the need for companionship and the quest for art that I’ve ever seen.”

Mubi acquired US distribution rights and global streaming rights to the film last week, and will release it on its streaming platform in early 2025.